30th Anniversary of the sinking of the Oceanos

Today at 08:21
Vaccinations, mutations and herd immunity - how does it work?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa - Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)
Today at 09:20
My Smart City
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joao Manuel Zoio, CEO of Acumen Software.
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Schools open - EE & DBE
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
vanessa le roux
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Zahid Badroodien - burials
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:30
Food fraud - how do researchers detect adulteration?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hesrie Van Heerden - Food scientist at FACTS (Food and Allergy Consulting and Testing Services)
Today at 11:05
South African women needing to abandon their babies don’t have safe options: this must change
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Whitney Rosenberg - Lecturer of Private Law at University of Johannesburg
Today at 17:45
Book: Ethel Rosenberg: An American Tragedy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anne Sebba
Latest Local
W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government Africa Melane talks to Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations Lesley Sikhupela. 3 August 2021 6:39 AM
#WhereWereYouWhen the Oceanos cruise ship sank in August 1991? Pippa Hudson will host an hour long special on Wednesday 4 August to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking. 2 August 2021 8:11 PM
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Land expropriation: 'People on the street have lost interest in this debate' John Maytham speaks to Professor Ruth Hall (UWC Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies). 2 August 2021 4:26 PM
Medupi Power Station finally complete after 14 years at a cost of R135 billion Mandy Wiener talks to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 2 August 2021 1:45 PM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'Most people you speak to in NWC say Zweli Mkhize must go' Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN senior politics journalist about the rumoured Cabinet changes and the fate of Zweli Mkhize. 2 August 2021 12:47 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa. 2 August 2021 7:18 PM
It's important to instill financial confidence in your child from a young age CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Mariska Oosthuizen, head of brand at Sanlam. 1 August 2021 10:22 AM
Pallavi Barnwal - The Indian sex educator on a mission to eliminate sexual shame Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to Indian sex educator and intimacy coach, Pallavi Barnwal. 1 August 2021 8:54 AM
Western Cape to enforce 50% restriction on organic waste in landfills by 2022 Amy MacIver interviews recycling consultant Melanie Ludwig (The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa). 31 July 2021 10:32 AM
Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition for balance beam final The U.S gymnast returns to action less than a week after she withdrew from the competition, citing concerns about her mental healt... 2 August 2021 11:52 AM
Springboks and B&I Lions charities raise money for disabled former rugby players CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Gail Baerecke, general manager of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund. 1 August 2021 11:44 AM
Chad le Clos will have another go at Paris Olympics says TeamSA swimming coach Weekend Breakfast chats to Wayne Riddin in Tokyo about Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and a bright future for SA swimmers. 31 July 2021 2:12 PM
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa. 2 August 2021 7:18 PM
Land expropriation: 'People on the street have lost interest in this debate' John Maytham speaks to Professor Ruth Hall (UWC Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies). 2 August 2021 4:26 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
30th Anniversary of the sinking of the Oceanos

30th Anniversary of the sinking of the Oceanos

2 August 2021 2:46 PM

30th Anniversary of the sinking of the Oceanos Throwforward


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with Anna Wolf

2 August 2021 3:08 PM

Guest: Anna Wolf

In today's music segment we feature South African born, London-based musician Anna Wolf.
Born in Pretoria, she signed her first record deal at a very young age, and released her 2013 debut album, The Dark Horse, under the moniker, Tailor.
She's a four-time SAMA nominee, with her first three albums receiving nominations.
Wolf has now released her new EP, Romance Was Born, which is a 5-track release which includes the second single on the EP, Can I Get High On You.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Guide Dog pup Olympics

2 August 2021 2:53 PM

Guest: Jackie Quail | Regional marketing manager of the Cape Town branch of SA Guide Dogs.

The Guide Dog’s Association is celebrating with its first ever Virtual Pup Games.
The Guide Dogs Association is a registered non-profit association which trains assistance dogs to help the visually impaired as well as the physically disabled and children on the autism spectrum.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk - Can your workplace force you to get vaccinated?

2 August 2021 2:40 PM

Guest: Tony Healy

Today we want to look at the issue of whether it is legal for employers to force their employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19.  We know the president has said multiple times that nobody will be forced to be vaccinated – but the reality is that some workplaces are already considering making it a requirement for continued employment.
Trade union federation Cosatu warned last week that while it supports vaccination and encourages workers to get the jab, employers don’t have the right to fire employees who refuse to get vaccinated.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food - Cheese and Wine pairing with Leopard's Leap: FOOD 2 – LEOPARDS LEAP

2 August 2021 2:06 PM

Guest: Renier van Deventer

            Vickie de Beer

The second part of our food segment today has been much delayed by lockdown regulations, but now that alcohol sales are open again, we can finally tip you off about a new exploration of wine and cheese pairing that is happening at popular Franschhoek vineyard Leopards Leap.  They've been in the kitchen playing around with different combinations and they've woven the best of them into their popular SA Table lunch experiences, which you can now enjoy once again. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant News with Eat Out: FOOD 1 – EAT OUT

2 August 2021 1:44 PM

Guest: Tessa Purdon  | Food editor  at Food24.Com
Time for our weekly update from the team at Eat Out and Food 24 – the country’s biggest restaurant review and foodie platforms.  Delighted as always to welcome 
Tessa Purdon who is the head of content for both sites. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch - Olympic silver medalist Bianca Buitendag

2 August 2021 1:39 PM

Guest: Bianca Buitendag 

There were a lot of Olympic moments that had me choking up this weekend, especially the team’s welcome to gold medallist Tatjana Schoenmaker as she returned to the Olympic Village on Friday night.
But another one came from much closer to home, as I watched surfers forming a guard of honour with their boards at George Airport, and a local choir singing their hearts out to welcome home the returning silver medallist Bianca Buitendag.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entertainment News

30 July 2021 3:04 PM

With Craig Falck.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health & Wellness - Alopecia

30 July 2021 3:00 PM

With Dr Irene Mclachlan.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Club - TA Willig

30 July 2021 2:18 PM

Our guest for Book Club is joining us author name on podcast - it's TA Willberg

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government

Local Politics

Western Cape 30% of total Covid-19 infections - 'We're heading towards our peak'

Local Politics

Medupi Power Station is NOT completed yet – energy expert Chris Yelland

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Judge warns no excuses will be tolerated when Life Esidimeni inquest resumes

3 August 2021 7:41 AM

After peace agreement, taxi operations in parts of CT to resume

3 August 2021 7:23 AM

ID welcomes court decision on assets of former ANC MP Vincent Smith

3 August 2021 6:58 AM

