30th Anniversary of the sinking of the Oceanos Throwforward

Guest: Tony Healy



Today we want to look at the issue of whether it is legal for employers to force their employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19. We know the president has said multiple times that nobody will be forced to be vaccinated – but the reality is that some workplaces are already considering making it a requirement for continued employment.

Trade union federation Cosatu warned last week that while it supports vaccination and encourages workers to get the jab, employers don’t have the right to fire employees who refuse to get vaccinated.

arrow_forward