Travel - Othmane Zolati's four year trek from Morocco to Cape Town

Guest: Othmane Zolati
Moroccan national named Othmane Zolati spent nearly 4 years travelling across our continent on foot, by hitchhiking, cycling and skateboarding. The story of why he did it and what he saw along the way has been turned into a really fun documentary film which will drop on Showmax this Thursday. It’s called “Africa and I”
Guest: Gigi Lamayne
Today's guest in our music segment is regarded as a pioneer for females in South African hip-hop.
Her real name Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney, but South Africans, and also abroad have come to love Gigi Lamayne.
She recently released her 19-track album called, Mermaids and Stuff, collaborating with some big names in South African music like Sho Madjozi, Mi Casa and Nadia Nakai.
Lamayne says her album is about promoting females in the South African hip-hop industry, a genre most associated and dominated by men.
Guest: Bonne de Bod
The department of environmental affairs released the latest poaching stats on Saturday as we marked World Ranger Day.
We asked a friend of the show to share the latest stats with us – someone who is intimately acquainted with the war on rhino poaching via her work on the award-winning documentary Stroop – Journey into the Rhino Horn war. Welcome filmmaker and environmentalist Bonne de Bod
Guest: Dr Jenny Rose
We know that there has been growing concern around the mental health of children as they continue to grapple with the impact of lockdowns, social isolation, interrupted schooling and in some cases, personal loss to Covid-19.
And while some parents may feel quite helpless in the face of these challenges, my guest today wants to encourage them not to throw their hands up in despair – rather, she believes that strong parental relationships can play an absolutely key role in helping children to deal with anxiety, depression and other mental health disorders.
Guest: Bronwyn Pithey
The landmark case known as Booysen vs Dolley could have far-reaching consequences for South African women in particular, as it balances the right to free speech with the right of an accused to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
The Womxn’s Legal Centre has been given permission to join the case as an amicus curiae or friend of the court. Advocate Bronwyn Pithey joins us to shed more light on the case.
Guest: Anna Wolf
In today's music segment we feature South African born, London-based musician Anna Wolf.
Born in Pretoria, she signed her first record deal at a very young age, and released her 2013 debut album, The Dark Horse, under the moniker, Tailor.
She's a four-time SAMA nominee, with her first three albums receiving nominations.
Wolf has now released her new EP, Romance Was Born, which is a 5-track release which includes the second single on the EP, Can I Get High On You.
Guest: Jackie Quail | Regional marketing manager of the Cape Town branch of SA Guide Dogs.
The Guide Dog’s Association is celebrating with its first ever Virtual Pup Games.
The Guide Dogs Association is a registered non-profit association which trains assistance dogs to help the visually impaired as well as the physically disabled and children on the autism spectrum.
Guest: Tony Healy
Today we want to look at the issue of whether it is legal for employers to force their employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19. We know the president has said multiple times that nobody will be forced to be vaccinated – but the reality is that some workplaces are already considering making it a requirement for continued employment.
Trade union federation Cosatu warned last week that while it supports vaccination and encourages workers to get the jab, employers don’t have the right to fire employees who refuse to get vaccinated.
Guest: Renier van Deventer
Vickie de Beer
The second part of our food segment today has been much delayed by lockdown regulations, but now that alcohol sales are open again, we can finally tip you off about a new exploration of wine and cheese pairing that is happening at popular Franschhoek vineyard Leopards Leap. They’ve been in the kitchen playing around with different combinations and they’ve woven the best of them into their popular SA Table lunch experiences, which you can now enjoy once again.