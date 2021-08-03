Rhino poaching stats update

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Landmark 'name and shame' rape case due before courts next week Pippa Hudson talks to Advocate Bronwyn Pithey about the landmark case known as Booysen vs Dolley, due before the courts next week. 3 August 2021 3:04 PM
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020 3 August 2021 1:56 PM
Backlog cleared, operations back to normal after cyber attack says Transnet Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nqobile Ndlovu at Transnet about the crippling cyberattack which created a massive backlog at the port 3 August 2021 12:35 PM
View all Local
Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income Bruce Whitfield talks to investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk about the 'Al Capone' strategy Sars is using to net Kabelo Matsepe. 3 August 2021 6:54 PM
9-year old child fights for her life after being caught in Kraaifontein gang war Refilwe Moloto talks to Rob Bisset, chair of the Kraaifontein CPF about the latest shooting in Scottsdene. 3 August 2021 11:15 AM
W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government Africa Melane talks to Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations Lesley Sikhupela. 3 August 2021 6:39 AM
View all Politics
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July. 3 August 2021 2:24 PM
Why cashing in retirement fund due to Covid crunch needs to be managed with care Mandy Wiener speaks to Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork at Momentum Corporate about the benefit of umbrella funds. 3 August 2021 1:14 PM
View all Business
4 billion jabs later… 'Vaccines are working, negative reactions extremely rare' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. 3 August 2021 10:58 AM
6 tips to look after your skin while wearing a mask Refilwe Moloto talks to dermatologist Dr Nomhelo Gantsho about how to prevent breakouts and discomfort while wearing masks. 3 August 2021 10:27 AM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
World Rugby guns for Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby for 'public criticism' of referee Mandy Wiener interviews Philasande Sixaba, a sports reporter at Newzroom Afrika. 3 August 2021 1:04 PM
Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition for balance beam final The U.S gymnast returns to action less than a week after she withdrew from the competition, citing concerns about her mental healt... 2 August 2021 11:52 AM
View all Sport
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Rhino poaching stats update

Rhino poaching stats update

3 August 2021 2:54 PM

Guest: Bonne de Bod

The department of environmental affairs released the latest poaching stats on Saturday as we marked World Ranger Day.
We asked a friend of the show to share the latest stats with us – someone who is intimately acquainted with the war on rhino poaching via her work on the award-winning documentary Stroop – Journey into the Rhino Horn war. Welcome filmmaker and environmentalist Bonne de Bod


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with Gigi Lamayne

3 August 2021 3:05 PM

Guest: Gigi Lamayne

Today's guest in our music segment is regarded as a pioneer for females in South African hip-hop.

Her real name Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney, but South Africans, and also abroad have come to love Gigi Lamayne.
She recently released her 19-track album called, Mermaids and Stuff, collaborating with some big names in South African music like Sho Madjozi, Mi Casa and Nadia Nakai.
Lamayne says her album is about promoting females in the South African hip-hop industry, a genre most associated and dominated by men.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters - can parents help treat childhood anxiety and depression?

3 August 2021 2:38 PM

Guest: Dr Jenny Rose

We know that there has been growing concern around the mental health of children as they continue to grapple with the impact of lockdowns, social isolation, interrupted schooling and in some cases, personal loss to Covid-19.
And while some parents may feel quite helpless in the face of these challenges, my guest today wants to encourage them not to throw their hands up in despair – rather, she believes that strong parental relationships can play an absolutely key role in helping children to deal with anxiety, depression and other mental health disorders. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel - Othmane Zolati's four year trek from Morocco to Cape Town

3 August 2021 2:04 PM

Guest: Othmane Zolati

Moroccan national named Othmane Zolati  spent nearly 4 years travelling across our continent on foot, by hitchhiking, cycling and skateboarding. The story of why he did it and what he saw along the way has been turned into a really fun documentary film which will drop on Showmax this Thursday. It’s called “Africa and I” 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch - Key case to court around naming and shaming on social media

3 August 2021 1:35 PM

Guest: Bronwyn Pithey

The landmark case known as Booysen vs Dolley could have far-reaching consequences for South African women in particular, as it balances the right to free speech with the right of an accused to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
The Womxn’s Legal Centre has been given permission to join the case as an amicus curiae or friend of the court.  Advocate Bronwyn Pithey joins us to shed more light on the case.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Anna Wolf

2 August 2021 3:08 PM

Guest: Anna Wolf

In today's music segment we feature South African born, London-based musician Anna Wolf.
Born in Pretoria, she signed her first record deal at a very young age, and released her 2013 debut album, The Dark Horse, under the moniker, Tailor.
She's a four-time SAMA nominee, with her first three albums receiving nominations.
Wolf has now released her new EP, Romance Was Born, which is a 5-track release which includes the second single on the EP, Can I Get High On You.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Guide Dog pup Olympics

2 August 2021 2:53 PM

Guest: Jackie Quail | Regional marketing manager of the Cape Town branch of SA Guide Dogs.

The Guide Dog’s Association is celebrating with its first ever Virtual Pup Games.
The Guide Dogs Association is a registered non-profit association which trains assistance dogs to help the visually impaired as well as the physically disabled and children on the autism spectrum.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

30th Anniversary of the sinking of the Oceanos

2 August 2021 2:46 PM

30th Anniversary of the sinking of the Oceanos Throwforward

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk - Can your workplace force you to get vaccinated?

2 August 2021 2:40 PM

Guest: Tony Healy

Today we want to look at the issue of whether it is legal for employers to force their employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19.  We know the president has said multiple times that nobody will be forced to be vaccinated – but the reality is that some workplaces are already considering making it a requirement for continued employment.
Trade union federation Cosatu warned last week that while it supports vaccination and encourages workers to get the jab, employers don’t have the right to fire employees who refuse to get vaccinated.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food - Cheese and Wine pairing with Leopard's Leap: FOOD 2 – LEOPARDS LEAP

2 August 2021 2:06 PM

Guest: Renier van Deventer

            Vickie de Beer

The second part of our food segment today has been much delayed by lockdown regulations, but now that alcohol sales are open again, we can finally tip you off about a new exploration of wine and cheese pairing that is happening at popular Franschhoek vineyard Leopards Leap.  They’ve been in the kitchen playing around with different combinations and they’ve woven the best of them into their popular SA Table lunch experiences, which you can now enjoy once again. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever

Business Lifestyle

That's way more than 10%... generous customer gives Simply Asia staff R6000 tip

Local

Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

CT police report taxi shooting, a day after peace accord in the industry

3 August 2021 6:30 PM

‘One Indian, one bullet’: Jackie Shandu's incitement case postponed

3 August 2021 5:27 PM

Cele: 112 illegal firearms discovered in Phoenix following unrest

3 August 2021 4:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA