#Where were you when The Oceanos Sank?

Guests: Emlyn Brown | Lead Explorer at South Africa National Underwater & Marine Agency (NUMA)



Moss Hills |Entertainer





Andrew Pike | Leading Maritime lawyer



Nicholas Sloane |Ship salvage expert



Dr Cleeve Robertson |CEO of the National Sea Rescue Institute



Chantelle Oosthuizen | Passenger





It came on the night of 3rd August 1991, when the cruise liner the Oceanos began to sink in stormy seas with nearly 580 people on board. What followed in the next 19 hours could have been a story of one of South Africa’s greatest maritime tragedies. Instead, it is a story of one of our greatest maritime rescues, as not a single life was lost – despite the fact that the bulk of the crew abandoned ship without helping the frightened passengers.

Today, as we mark 30 years since the ship went down and we hear from a number of people who were involved in those memorable events, and whose expert opinion will give us deeper understanding of what happened.