Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to' John Maytham interviews News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter. 4 August 2021 3:44 PM
30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers Pippa Hudson hosts an hour-long special to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking. 4 August 2021 2:26 PM
Zweli Mkhize scandal: 'Money from Digital Vibes paid for salon, nail bar' Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick’s Scorpio. 4 August 2021 1:16 PM
'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections' Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz. 4 August 2021 11:53 AM
There definitely appears to be a cabal operating in Sea Point - Cameron Dugmore Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore about a meeting with SAPS in Sea Point regarding these investigations. 4 August 2021 9:55 AM
How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver… Refilwe Moloto interviews Kevin Allan, Managing Director at Municipal IQ. 4 August 2021 8:56 AM
Nearly 90% of businesses destroyed in looting were SMMEs and 7% will not reopen Africa Melane talks to Lings Naidoo of Redflank about the research results. 4 August 2021 8:06 AM
How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season African Melane finds out how to do it from Certified Financial Planner Tsungai Masendeke. 4 August 2021 7:35 AM
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
How to avoid 'backfire effect' and have difficult conversations with loves ones Refilwe Moloto talks to clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus and conflict specialist Andre Vlok about navigating stressful times. 4 August 2021 1:01 PM
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July. 3 August 2021 2:24 PM
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020 3 August 2021 1:56 PM
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

4 August 2021 3:10 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist

            Michael Bagraim

            'Anna'


#Where were you when The Oceanos Sank?

4 August 2021 2:16 PM

Guests: Emlyn Brown | Lead Explorer  at South Africa National Underwater & Marine Agency (NUMA)

Moss Hills |Entertainer 


Andrew Pike | Leading Maritime lawyer

Nicholas Sloane |Ship salvage expert 

Dr Cleeve Robertson |CEO of the National Sea Rescue Institute 

Chantelle Oosthuizen | Passenger


It came on the night of 3rd August 1991, when the cruise liner the Oceanos began to sink in stormy seas with nearly 580 people on board. What followed in the next 19 hours could have been a story of one of South Africa’s greatest maritime tragedies.  Instead, it is a story of one of our greatest maritime rescues, as not a single life was lost – despite the fact that the bulk of the crew abandoned ship without helping the frightened passengers.
Today, as we mark 30 years since the ship went down and we hear from a number of people who were involved in those memorable events, and whose expert opinion will give us deeper understanding of what happened.  

Music with Gigi Lamayne

3 August 2021 3:05 PM

Guest: Gigi Lamayne

Today's guest in our music segment is regarded as a pioneer for females in South African hip-hop.

Her real name Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney, but South Africans, and also abroad have come to love Gigi Lamayne.
She recently released her 19-track album called, Mermaids and Stuff, collaborating with some big names in South African music like Sho Madjozi, Mi Casa and Nadia Nakai.
Lamayne says her album is about promoting females in the South African hip-hop industry, a genre most associated and dominated by men.

Rhino poaching stats update

3 August 2021 2:54 PM

Guest: Bonne de Bod

The department of environmental affairs released the latest poaching stats on Saturday as we marked World Ranger Day.
We asked a friend of the show to share the latest stats with us – someone who is intimately acquainted with the war on rhino poaching via her work on the award-winning documentary Stroop – Journey into the Rhino Horn war. Welcome filmmaker and environmentalist Bonne de Bod

Family Matters - can parents help treat childhood anxiety and depression?

3 August 2021 2:38 PM

Guest: Dr Jenny Rose

We know that there has been growing concern around the mental health of children as they continue to grapple with the impact of lockdowns, social isolation, interrupted schooling and in some cases, personal loss to Covid-19.
And while some parents may feel quite helpless in the face of these challenges, my guest today wants to encourage them not to throw their hands up in despair – rather, she believes that strong parental relationships can play an absolutely key role in helping children to deal with anxiety, depression and other mental health disorders. 

Travel - Othmane Zolati's four year trek from Morocco to Cape Town

3 August 2021 2:04 PM

Guest: Othmane Zolati

Moroccan national named Othmane Zolati  spent nearly 4 years travelling across our continent on foot, by hitchhiking, cycling and skateboarding. The story of why he did it and what he saw along the way has been turned into a really fun documentary film which will drop on Showmax this Thursday. It’s called “Africa and I” 

On the couch - Key case to court around naming and shaming on social media

3 August 2021 1:35 PM

Guest: Bronwyn Pithey

The landmark case known as Booysen vs Dolley could have far-reaching consequences for South African women in particular, as it balances the right to free speech with the right of an accused to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
The Womxn’s Legal Centre has been given permission to join the case as an amicus curiae or friend of the court.  Advocate Bronwyn Pithey joins us to shed more light on the case.

Music with Anna Wolf

2 August 2021 3:08 PM

Guest: Anna Wolf

In today's music segment we feature South African born, London-based musician Anna Wolf.
Born in Pretoria, she signed her first record deal at a very young age, and released her 2013 debut album, The Dark Horse, under the moniker, Tailor.
She's a four-time SAMA nominee, with her first three albums receiving nominations.
Wolf has now released her new EP, Romance Was Born, which is a 5-track release which includes the second single on the EP, Can I Get High On You.

Guide Dog pup Olympics

2 August 2021 2:53 PM

Guest: Jackie Quail | Regional marketing manager of the Cape Town branch of SA Guide Dogs.

The Guide Dog’s Association is celebrating with its first ever Virtual Pup Games.
The Guide Dogs Association is a registered non-profit association which trains assistance dogs to help the visually impaired as well as the physically disabled and children on the autism spectrum.

30th Anniversary of the sinking of the Oceanos

2 August 2021 2:46 PM

30th Anniversary of the sinking of the Oceanos Throwforward

'President Cyril Ramaphosa only makes decisions when absolutely forced to'

Local Opinion Politics

How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season

Lifestyle Business

30 years ago today: Oceanos sinks - captain deserts doomed ship, 571 passengers

Local Opinion

WC transport dept confirms Milnerton shooting not related to taxi violence

4 August 2021 5:17 PM

Virus-wracked Indonesia hits 100,000 deaths

4 August 2021 5:13 PM

IEC seeks certainty as it approaches ConCourt to move upcoming local elections

4 August 2021 4:49 PM

