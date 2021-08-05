Home and Garden - DIY with Angelo D'Ambrosio

Guests: Melanie Verwoed | Author Of 21 At 21: The Coming Of Age Of A Nation.



Professor Hennie Botha | Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Stellenbosch and Tygerberg Hospital.





In health and wellness today we want to focus on the importance of regular women’s health check-ups. Nobody enjoyed the experience of a pap smear or a mammogram, but these tests are so important when it comes to identifying potential problems early on, when they are still in an easily treatable stage. Sadly though many women put them off or have them less frequently than they should ,either due to their concerns about discomfort, often for financial reasons and the inaccessibility of services, and sadly in the past 18 months, because of Covid 19 and people’s fears of going near hospitals and medical practices.

