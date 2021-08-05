Music with Kristi Lowe

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:10
The News from Down Under with Katie MacDonald
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie MacDonald
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:10
The Sunday Paper Review with Ismail Lagardien
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ismail Lagardien
Today at 07:40
The Homestead Projects for Street Children
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:10
Talking Point : The Truth About Pitbulls - 'humans are the problem' says expert
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Lins Rautenbach
Today at 08:45
Can women have it all?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Christelle Colman - Insurance expert at Old Mutual Insure at ...
Christelle Colman cell
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:45
SJ's Bookclub: Top SA women authors join forces to write novel about friendship
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Pamela Power
Qarnita Loxton
Gail Schimmel
Amy Heydenrych - Owner at Story communications
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
See full line-up
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC health dept is now vaccinating homeless people On Friday, health workers administered vaccines to those situated at the Haven Night Shelter in Kraaifontein. 7 August 2021 10:42 AM
Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 7 August 2021 10:05 AM
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 7 August 2021 7:56 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief' Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ). 6 August 2021 2:00 PM
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 August 2021 1:07 PM
Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation Jailed former president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation. 6 August 2021 10:07 AM
View all Politics
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans. 5 August 2021 7:48 PM
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening. 5 August 2021 6:43 PM
View all Business
Otherwise, you well? Comedian Nina Hastie launches wellbeing TV show Sara-Jayne King speaks to comedian Nina Hastie about her latest project, the wellbeing TV series, Otherwise, you well? 7 August 2021 1:31 PM
'Padel' is the latest fitness craze set to take Africa by storm Sara-Jayne King speaks to Philippe Kjellgren, founder of Africa Padel. 7 August 2021 11:44 AM
Study finds children will suffer the effects of the pandemic for years to come Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Maylene Shung-King, an associate professor at UCT's School of Public Health and Family Medicine. 6 August 2021 4:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why sports stars are finally speaking up about their mental health Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Pieter Kruger, the psychologist for Team South Africa at the Olympics. 6 August 2021 3:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 7 August 2021 10:05 AM
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 7 August 2021 7:56 AM
Veteran actress Denise Newman thrilled to return to the stage at the Artscape Pippa Hudson speaks to actress Denise Newman, star of the one woman show, “Cold Case – Dulcie September revisited”. 6 August 2021 3:04 PM
View all Entertainment
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief' Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ). 6 August 2021 2:00 PM
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 August 2021 1:07 PM
3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend Annzra Denita reviews three shows to binge-watch: Devilsdorp (Showmax), Normal People (Showmax), and Queen of the South (Netflix). 6 August 2021 11:35 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Music with Kristi Lowe

Music with Kristi Lowe

5 August 2021 3:07 PM

Guest: Kristi Lowe

Kristi Lowe first tasted success in her music career with her debut single "I Need More Time", a collaboration with South African band GoodLuck, which reached the Top 3 on iTunes upon release.
She has forged ahead with re-establishing herself as an artist who believes in the healing power of music.
Just in time for August Women's month, her latest track, titled, Not Here To Please You aims to highlight women’s issues, such as the objectification of women and issues of consent in today’s hookup culture.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment Feature: Podcasts, movies, TV shows and streaming content

6 August 2021 3:10 PM

Guests: 
Cape Talk producer Rafiq Wagiet
EWN Entertainment reporter Chanel September
Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine Craig Falck

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health & Wellness - women's routine health screenings

6 August 2021 2:51 PM

Guests: Melanie Verwoed | Author Of 21 At 21: The Coming Of Age Of A Nation.

Professor Hennie Botha | Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Stellenbosch and Tygerberg Hospital. 


In health and wellness today we want to focus on the importance of regular women’s health check-ups.  Nobody enjoyed the experience of a pap smear or a mammogram, but these tests are so important when it comes to identifying potential problems early on, when they are still in an easily treatable stage. Sadly though many women put them off or have them less frequently than they should ,either due to their concerns about discomfort, often for financial reasons and the inaccessibility of services, and sadly in the past 18 months, because of Covid 19 and people’s fears of going near hospitals and medical practices.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Club - Nancy Richards

6 August 2021 2:04 PM

Guest: Nancy Richards

Nancy Richards needs little introduction to South African audiences – a seasoned journalist in both radio and print, she’s also the founder of the Woman Zone storytelling initiative and the Women’s Library at the Artscape.
It’s my enormous pleasure to welcome her today to talk about the woman at the helm of her new book, her mother, also named Nancy, who was the Skipper’s Daughter of the title.  The book tells the extraordinary story of how in 1938, at the age of just 16, she went to sea on a commercial vessel on a round the world trip. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Olympic Team SA's psychologist Professor Pieter Kruger

6 August 2021 1:42 PM

Guest: Professor Pieter Kruger

A few weeks back, we saw tennis star Naomi Osaka withdraw from competition and her mandated media interviews, citing concern about her mental wellbeing.
Last week, U.S gymnast Simone Biles did the same, firstly pulling out of the team event in Tokyo, before withdrawing from the individual event as well, also citing her mental wellbeing as the reason for her doing so.
Also last week, English cricketer, Ben Stokes announced that he'll be taking an indefinite break from the game, to focus on his mental health.
So what toll does competing on a global scale, like the Olympics have on an athlete, and how can a sportsperson's mental state be conditioned to withstand the highs, lows, praise, criticism and expectations that come with the territory of being a star athlete?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CarTalk with Ernest Page: Car Review – Nissan Navara LE double cab 4x4 automatic

5 August 2021 2:36 PM

Guest: Ernest Page

Bakkies were made for hard labour. But once the load was off, passengers would feel the bumpy drive even more so than when the vehicle was loaded before. 
But that's not the case for bakkies of today.
Bakkies have become a bit of a status symbol and are not just your everyday ‘workhorse’ anymore.
Bakkies like the Nissan Navara are more of a lifestyle leisure vehicle, as opposed to a workhorse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Home and Garden - DIY with Angelo D'Ambrosio

5 August 2021 2:06 PM

Guest: Angelo D'Ambrosio | Managing Member at IPMT


We start off by talking about DIY invertor installation in your home
With the the country's electricity supply from Eskom becoming increasingly unpredictable, more people are opting to install power invertors in there homes to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply.
The invertors can be installed by a professional, but it is possible to DO IT YOURSELF.
However, as with any DIY job, you have to ensure that you follow the instructions down to the T, or there's likely to be a big problem.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch - Denise Newman

5 August 2021 1:36 PM

Guest: Denise Newman

Well known to local audiences for amongst other her roles in the cop drama Die Byl and as Daleen in 7de Laan, she makes a very welcome return to the stage next week as part of the Artscape’s Women’s Humanity Arts Festival. The hybrid festival will include some live stage performances as well as several virtual events. Denise will be on stage in front of a live audience as she brings back her acclaimed one woman show, “Cold Case – Dulcie September revisited”.
The play deals with the life of the anti-apartheid activist leading up to her assassination while in exile in Paris in 1988.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

4 August 2021 3:10 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist

            Michael Bagraim

            'Anna'

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#Where were you when The Oceanos Sank?

4 August 2021 2:16 PM

Guests: Emlyn Brown | Lead Explorer  at South Africa National Underwater & Marine Agency (NUMA)

Moss Hills |Entertainer 


Andrew Pike | Leading Maritime lawyer

Nicholas Sloane |Ship salvage expert 

Dr Cleeve Robertson |CEO of the National Sea Rescue Institute 

Chantelle Oosthuizen | Passenger


It came on the night of 3rd August 1991, when the cruise liner the Oceanos began to sink in stormy seas with nearly 580 people on board. What followed in the next 19 hours could have been a story of one of South Africa’s greatest maritime tragedies.  Instead, it is a story of one of our greatest maritime rescues, as not a single life was lost – despite the fact that the bulk of the crew abandoned ship without helping the frightened passengers.
Today, as we mark 30 years since the ship went down and we hear from a number of people who were involved in those memorable events, and whose expert opinion will give us deeper understanding of what happened.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents

Local Entertainment

3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend

Entertainment Opinion

EWN Highlights

Manenberg police, residents continue search for cat killer

7 August 2021 6:52 PM

Hawks arrest alleged copper cable thieves in Kimberley

7 August 2021 6:46 PM

Government urges those eligible for COVID vaccine to get the jab

7 August 2021 5:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA