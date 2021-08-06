Health & Wellness - women's routine health screenings

Guests: Melanie Verwoed | Author Of 21 At 21: The Coming Of Age Of A Nation.
Professor Hennie Botha | Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Stellenbosch and Tygerberg Hospital.
In health and wellness today we want to focus on the importance of regular women’s health check-ups. Nobody enjoyed the experience of a pap smear or a mammogram, but these tests are so important when it comes to identifying potential problems early on, when they are still in an easily treatable stage. Sadly though many women put them off or have them less frequently than they should ,either due to their concerns about discomfort, often for financial reasons and the inaccessibility of services, and sadly in the past 18 months, because of Covid 19 and people’s fears of going near hospitals and medical practices.
Guests:
Cape Talk producer Rafiq Wagiet
EWN Entertainment reporter Chanel September
Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine Craig Falck
Guest: Nancy Richards
Nancy Richards needs little introduction to South African audiences – a seasoned journalist in both radio and print, she’s also the founder of the Woman Zone storytelling initiative and the Women’s Library at the Artscape.
It’s my enormous pleasure to welcome her today to talk about the woman at the helm of her new book, her mother, also named Nancy, who was the Skipper’s Daughter of the title. The book tells the extraordinary story of how in 1938, at the age of just 16, she went to sea on a commercial vessel on a round the world trip.
Guest: Professor Pieter Kruger
A few weeks back, we saw tennis star Naomi Osaka withdraw from competition and her mandated media interviews, citing concern about her mental wellbeing.
Last week, U.S gymnast Simone Biles did the same, firstly pulling out of the team event in Tokyo, before withdrawing from the individual event as well, also citing her mental wellbeing as the reason for her doing so.
Also last week, English cricketer, Ben Stokes announced that he'll be taking an indefinite break from the game, to focus on his mental health.
So what toll does competing on a global scale, like the Olympics have on an athlete, and how can a sportsperson's mental state be conditioned to withstand the highs, lows, praise, criticism and expectations that come with the territory of being a star athlete?
Guest: Kristi Lowe
Kristi Lowe first tasted success in her music career with her debut single "I Need More Time", a collaboration with South African band GoodLuck, which reached the Top 3 on iTunes upon release.
She has forged ahead with re-establishing herself as an artist who believes in the healing power of music.
Just in time for August Women's month, her latest track, titled, Not Here To Please You aims to highlight women’s issues, such as the objectification of women and issues of consent in today’s hookup culture.
Guest: Ernest Page
Bakkies were made for hard labour. But once the load was off, passengers would feel the bumpy drive even more so than when the vehicle was loaded before.
But that's not the case for bakkies of today.
Bakkies have become a bit of a status symbol and are not just your everyday ‘workhorse’ anymore.
Bakkies like the Nissan Navara are more of a lifestyle leisure vehicle, as opposed to a workhorse.
Guest: Angelo D'Ambrosio | Managing Member at IPMT
We start off by talking about DIY invertor installation in your home
With the the country's electricity supply from Eskom becoming increasingly unpredictable, more people are opting to install power invertors in there homes to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply.
The invertors can be installed by a professional, but it is possible to DO IT YOURSELF.
However, as with any DIY job, you have to ensure that you follow the instructions down to the T, or there's likely to be a big problem.
Guest: Denise Newman
Well known to local audiences for amongst other her roles in the cop drama Die Byl and as Daleen in 7de Laan, she makes a very welcome return to the stage next week as part of the Artscape’s Women’s Humanity Arts Festival. The hybrid festival will include some live stage performances as well as several virtual events. Denise will be on stage in front of a live audience as she brings back her acclaimed one woman show, “Cold Case – Dulcie September revisited”.
The play deals with the life of the anti-apartheid activist leading up to her assassination while in exile in Paris in 1988.
Guest: Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist
Michael Bagraim
'Anna'
Guests: Emlyn Brown | Lead Explorer at South Africa National Underwater & Marine Agency (NUMA)
Moss Hills |Entertainer
Andrew Pike | Leading Maritime lawyer
Nicholas Sloane |Ship salvage expert
Dr Cleeve Robertson |CEO of the National Sea Rescue Institute
Chantelle Oosthuizen | Passenger
It came on the night of 3rd August 1991, when the cruise liner the Oceanos began to sink in stormy seas with nearly 580 people on board. What followed in the next 19 hours could have been a story of one of South Africa’s greatest maritime tragedies. Instead, it is a story of one of our greatest maritime rescues, as not a single life was lost – despite the fact that the bulk of the crew abandoned ship without helping the frightened passengers.
Today, as we mark 30 years since the ship went down and we hear from a number of people who were involved in those memorable events, and whose expert opinion will give us deeper understanding of what happened.