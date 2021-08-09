Siv Ngesi on the role of men during Women's Month

Guest: Francesca Annenberg



As anyone who has suffered from an eating disorder or been close to someone who has an eating disorder will tell you there are no quick fixes when it comes to recovery.

Many people may struggle for years to move towards a healthy relationship with food and body image, others may never manage and some, tragically, will lose their life to an eating disorder.

The thinking around the best treatment for those living with anorexia, bulimia, compulsive eating or any other eating disorder varies, but generally, it tends to be focused around psychological treatment - talking therapies that provide an opportunity to find out what triggers a person’s eating problems and to work out how to deal with them.

My guest says we need a new way of treating eating disorders and says that plant medicines (or psychedelics) could offer an alternative to the traditional treatment methods.

