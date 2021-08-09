Siv Ngesi on the role of men during Women's Month

Guest: Siv Ngesi
Today is of course International Women’s Day and August is Women's Month and we have very deliberately curated a programme today where most of our guests are women, but we did have a thought earlier in the week that while, yes, today is a day dedicated to celebrating the achievements of women, raising awareness against bias, and, taking action for equality every day, gender equality, gender-based violence, sexism, patriarchy and misogyny are not women's 'issues', but rather social issues that require the whole of society to tackle together.
And it’s vital that we include men in this equation, or rather than men include THEMSELVES in the equation and the conversation and not just for one day or one month a year, but as a continued commitment.
Guest: Amy Jones
My guest won the hearts of South Africans in 2013 when she made it to the top 16 on SA Idols Season 9.
Since then, award-winner Amy Jones has been a firm favourite on local radio and proven that she's got staying power.
Despite the challenges presented by the Covid pandemic, 2020 was a busy year for Amy and she topped it off with a smash-hit duet, Imagine, where she coupled up with saxophonist-extraordinare Don Vino Prins.
Speaking of coupling up Amy delighted fans last month when officially announced her romance with her manager of five years, Lee Wilcock - which means her latest release I Think I'm In Love.
Guest: Babalwa Latsha
The MENstruation Foundation, is a nonprofit organisation that fights period poverty and gives women dignity.
Girls in South Africa miss school and stay at home because of menstruation.
The culture of silence around menstruation limits the ability of women and girls to equally participate in society. It undermines their social status and self-esteem. The Menstruation Foundation has introduced a sanitary pad vending machine, the first in Africa, with the plan to roll out at schools across South Africa.
The School of Hope in Observatory, Cape Town, was the first to receive one of the vending machines.
Guests:
Sue Nyathi
Cathy Park Kelly
Nomthandazo Sibanda
My guest is known to book lovers as the author of three best-selling author The Polygamist, The Gold Diggers and her most recent novel Family Affair, but Zimbabwean writer Sue Nyathi’s latest offering is a collaborative effort, a collection of essays in which women across South Africa, including, Mamokgethi Phakeng, Lorraine Sithole,and Desiree-Anne Martin detail how commonplace male violence against women is.
The book called 'When Secrets Become Stories - Women Speak Out' and Sue and two of the book’s contributors Nomthandazo Sibanda and Cathy Park-Kelly join us this afternoon.
Guest: Francesca Annenberg
As anyone who has suffered from an eating disorder or been close to someone who has an eating disorder will tell you there are no quick fixes when it comes to recovery.
Many people may struggle for years to move towards a healthy relationship with food and body image, others may never manage and some, tragically, will lose their life to an eating disorder.
The thinking around the best treatment for those living with anorexia, bulimia, compulsive eating or any other eating disorder varies, but generally, it tends to be focused around psychological treatment - talking therapies that provide an opportunity to find out what triggers a person’s eating problems and to work out how to deal with them.
My guest says we need a new way of treating eating disorders and says that plant medicines (or psychedelics) could offer an alternative to the traditional treatment methods.
Guest: Pumla Dineo Gqola
Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola is currently Research Chair in African Feminist Imagination at Nelson Mandela University.
She's also a full professor in Literature, with a specific focus on African feminism, African literature, Race, Class and Gender, and Histories of Slavery.
In addition, she holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Post-Colonial Studies and two Masters of Arts Degree in Colonial and Post-Colonial Literature.
She's the author of six books, the latest being Female Fear Factory, the follow up to the 2016 Sunday Times Alan Paton Award winner ‘Rape: A South African Nightmare’.
Guests:
Cape Talk producer Rafiq Wagiet
EWN Entertainment reporter Chanel September
Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine Craig Falck
Guests: Melanie Verwoed | Author Of 21 At 21: The Coming Of Age Of A Nation.
Professor Hennie Botha | Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Stellenbosch and Tygerberg Hospital.
In health and wellness today we want to focus on the importance of regular women’s health check-ups. Nobody enjoyed the experience of a pap smear or a mammogram, but these tests are so important when it comes to identifying potential problems early on, when they are still in an easily treatable stage. Sadly though many women put them off or have them less frequently than they should ,either due to their concerns about discomfort, often for financial reasons and the inaccessibility of services, and sadly in the past 18 months, because of Covid 19 and people’s fears of going near hospitals and medical practices.
Guest: Nancy Richards
Nancy Richards needs little introduction to South African audiences – a seasoned journalist in both radio and print, she’s also the founder of the Woman Zone storytelling initiative and the Women’s Library at the Artscape.
It’s my enormous pleasure to welcome her today to talk about the woman at the helm of her new book, her mother, also named Nancy, who was the Skipper’s Daughter of the title. The book tells the extraordinary story of how in 1938, at the age of just 16, she went to sea on a commercial vessel on a round the world trip.
Guest: Professor Pieter Kruger
A few weeks back, we saw tennis star Naomi Osaka withdraw from competition and her mandated media interviews, citing concern about her mental wellbeing.
Last week, U.S gymnast Simone Biles did the same, firstly pulling out of the team event in Tokyo, before withdrawing from the individual event as well, also citing her mental wellbeing as the reason for her doing so.
Also last week, English cricketer, Ben Stokes announced that he'll be taking an indefinite break from the game, to focus on his mental health.
So what toll does competing on a global scale, like the Olympics have on an athlete, and how can a sportsperson's mental state be conditioned to withstand the highs, lows, praise, criticism and expectations that come with the territory of being a star athlete?