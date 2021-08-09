Siv Ngesi on the role of men during Women's Month

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'It’s not clear what caused the explosion at Medupi Power Station' Amy MacIver interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 9 August 2021 4:18 PM
Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address as opposition parties share messages President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his address under the theme: “The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women’s Rights”. 9 August 2021 12:05 PM
Parly: Women representation in National Assembly one of the best in the world Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo have saluted the “bravery and resilience” of women in this countr... 9 August 2021 11:42 AM
Lindiwe Sisulu's colossal task to revive the struggling tourism industry Lester Kiewit speaks to Tourism Business Council of South Africa's CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa. 9 August 2021 8:34 AM
"Police focus on pit bull 'link' in Manenberg cat killings doesn't make sense" Sara-Jane King chats to Lins Rautenbach (ex-PBFSA) about reports the killings were to obtain cat hearts to feed to pit bulls. 8 August 2021 11:40 AM
SANDF deployed at SABC offices in Joburg, Durban 'in light of recent unrest' The SABC has confirmed that members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed at its offices at Auckland Park... 8 August 2021 9:49 AM
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink. 9 August 2021 6:54 PM
Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services. 9 August 2021 6:27 PM
Electric vehicles coming to SA: 'I was sceptical but had a fantastic experience' Amy MacIver interviews independent motoring journalist Ian McLaren. 9 August 2021 5:26 PM
How to save your area's wild spring flowers from the City's mowers The City of Cape Town says residents can submit applications not to have a public area mowed (No Mowing Policy lasts until Nov). 8 August 2021 2:37 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
British Lions Tour '21 - The standout moments of an unforgettable series Lester Kiewet speaks to John Goliath, sports editor at IOL 9 August 2021 12:01 PM
[WATCH] Lira, Ndlovu Youth Choir lead Boks in anthem ahead of Lions Series win The top SA musicians led the Springboks in a beautiful rendition of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the team won the final test. 8 August 2021 12:50 PM
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together. 8 August 2021 2:07 PM
Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 7 August 2021 10:05 AM
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 7 August 2021 7:56 AM
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Siv Ngesi on the role of men during Women's Month

Siv Ngesi on the role of men during Women's Month

9 August 2021 2:59 PM

Guest: Siv Ngesi

Today is of course International Women’s Day and August is Women's Month and we have very deliberately curated a programme today where most of our guests are women, but we did have a thought earlier in the week that while, yes, today is a day dedicated to celebrating the achievements of women, raising awareness against bias, and, taking action for equality every day, gender equality, gender-based violence, sexism, patriarchy and misogyny are not women's 'issues', but rather social issues that require the whole of society to tackle together. 
And it’s vital that we include men in this equation, or rather than men include THEMSELVES in the equation and the conversation and not just for one day or one month a year, but as a continued commitment. 


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with Amy Jones

9 August 2021 3:09 PM

Guest: Amy Jones

My guest won the hearts of South Africans in 2013 when she made it to the top 16 on SA Idols Season 9. 
Since then, award-winner Amy Jones has been a firm favourite on local radio and proven that she's got staying power. 
Despite the challenges presented by the Covid pandemic, 2020 was a busy year for Amy and she topped it off with a smash-hit duet, Imagine, where she coupled up with saxophonist-extraordinare Don Vino Prins.
Speaking of coupling up Amy delighted fans last month when officially announced her romance with her manager of five years, Lee Wilcock - which means her latest release I Think I'm In Love.

MENstruation foundation rolls out sanitary pad vending machines

9 August 2021 2:50 PM

Guest: Babalwa Latsha

The MENstruation Foundation, is a nonprofit organisation that fights period poverty and gives women dignity. 
Girls in South Africa miss school and stay at home because of menstruation. 
The culture of silence around menstruation limits the ability of women and girls to equally participate in society. It undermines their social status and self-esteem. The Menstruation Foundation has introduced a sanitary pad vending machine, the first in Africa, with the plan to roll out at schools across South Africa.
The School of Hope in Observatory, Cape Town, was the first to receive one of the vending machines.

When Secrets Become Stories - Women Speak Out

9 August 2021 2:48 PM

Guests: 
Sue Nyathi
Cathy Park Kelly
Nomthandazo Sibanda 

My guest is known to book lovers as the author of three best-selling author The Polygamist, The Gold Diggers and her most recent novel Family Affair, but Zimbabwean writer Sue Nyathi’s latest offering is a collaborative effort, a collection of essays in which women across South Africa, including, Mamokgethi Phakeng, Lorraine Sithole,and Desiree-Anne Martin detail how commonplace male violence against women is.
The book called 'When Secrets Become Stories - Women Speak Out' and Sue and two of the book’s contributors Nomthandazo Sibanda and Cathy Park-Kelly join us this afternoon.

Can psychadelics be used to treat eating disorder patients?

9 August 2021 1:54 PM

Guest: Francesca Annenberg

As anyone who has suffered from an eating disorder or been close to someone who has an eating disorder will tell you there are no quick fixes when it comes to recovery. 
Many people may struggle for years to move towards a healthy relationship with food and body image, others may never manage and some, tragically, will lose their life to an eating disorder. 
The thinking around the best treatment for those living with anorexia, bulimia, compulsive eating or any other eating disorder varies, but generally, it tends to be focused around psychological treatment - talking therapies that provide an opportunity to find out what triggers a person’s eating problems and to work out how to deal with them.
My  guest says we need a new way of treating eating disorders and says that plant medicines (or psychedelics) could offer an alternative to the traditional treatment methods. 

On the couch - Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola on her latest book Female Fear Factory

9 August 2021 1:43 PM

Guest: Pumla Dineo Gqola

Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola is currently  Research Chair in African Feminist Imagination at Nelson Mandela University. 
She's also a full professor in Literature, with a specific focus on African feminism, African literature, Race, Class and Gender, and Histories of Slavery.
In addition, she holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Post-Colonial Studies and two Masters of Arts Degree in Colonial and Post-Colonial Literature. 
She's the author of six books, the latest being Female Fear Factory, the follow up to the 2016 Sunday Times Alan Paton Award winner ‘Rape: A South African Nightmare’. 

Entertainment Feature: Podcasts, movies, TV shows and streaming content

6 August 2021 3:10 PM

Guests: 
Cape Talk producer Rafiq Wagiet
EWN Entertainment reporter Chanel September
Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine Craig Falck

Health & Wellness - women's routine health screenings

6 August 2021 2:51 PM

Guests: Melanie Verwoed | Author Of 21 At 21: The Coming Of Age Of A Nation.

Professor Hennie Botha | Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Stellenbosch and Tygerberg Hospital. 


In health and wellness today we want to focus on the importance of regular women’s health check-ups.  Nobody enjoyed the experience of a pap smear or a mammogram, but these tests are so important when it comes to identifying potential problems early on, when they are still in an easily treatable stage. Sadly though many women put them off or have them less frequently than they should ,either due to their concerns about discomfort, often for financial reasons and the inaccessibility of services, and sadly in the past 18 months, because of Covid 19 and people’s fears of going near hospitals and medical practices.

Book Club - Nancy Richards

6 August 2021 2:04 PM

Guest: Nancy Richards

Nancy Richards needs little introduction to South African audiences – a seasoned journalist in both radio and print, she’s also the founder of the Woman Zone storytelling initiative and the Women’s Library at the Artscape.
It’s my enormous pleasure to welcome her today to talk about the woman at the helm of her new book, her mother, also named Nancy, who was the Skipper’s Daughter of the title.  The book tells the extraordinary story of how in 1938, at the age of just 16, she went to sea on a commercial vessel on a round the world trip. 

On the couch with Olympic Team SA's psychologist Professor Pieter Kruger

6 August 2021 1:42 PM

Guest: Professor Pieter Kruger

A few weeks back, we saw tennis star Naomi Osaka withdraw from competition and her mandated media interviews, citing concern about her mental wellbeing.
Last week, U.S gymnast Simone Biles did the same, firstly pulling out of the team event in Tokyo, before withdrawing from the individual event as well, also citing her mental wellbeing as the reason for her doing so.
Also last week, English cricketer, Ben Stokes announced that he'll be taking an indefinite break from the game, to focus on his mental health.
So what toll does competing on a global scale, like the Olympics have on an athlete, and how can a sportsperson's mental state be conditioned to withstand the highs, lows, praise, criticism and expectations that come with the territory of being a star athlete?

