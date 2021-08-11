On the couch with the Flower Café in Woodstock

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:05
Ashton Bridge: A South African Feat of Engineering
Guests
Professor Bhekisipho Twala
Today at 16:20
TADA Theatres: Request for a new government lockdown strategy
Guests
Cornelia Faasen - Director at NGO Tada Theatre and Dance Alliance
Today at 16:55
Open
Today at 17:05
The implications of Viewfinder access to police disciplinary hearing tapes.
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 17:20
The Zambia Elections: Hakainde Hichilema wins by a landslide
Guests
Dr Greg Mills
Today at 17:45
Taliban's new regime in Afghanistan
Guests
Paul Beaver
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Visit your doctor for early detection of illnesses, even during Covid pandemic Mandy Wiener talks to Momentum Disability Claims Manager Siphokazi Parirenyatwa about critical illness and disability benefits. 17 August 2021 2:49 PM
Bus travelling from Cape Town to Mthatha overturns, killing 30 people Mandy Wiener interviews Unathi Binqose, Provincial Transport spokesperson. 17 August 2021 1:14 PM
View all Local
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Cape Town family struggled to prove vaccination status for international travel John Maytham hears from Capetonian Shaun and the health department's Dr Lesley Bamford explains the rules currently in place. 16 August 2021 11:01 AM
Got a SARS letter of demand? Respond ASAP or face having bank account debited John Maytham talks to Jashwin Baijoo, Legal Manager, Africa Tax and Compliance at Tax Consulting South Africa. 16 August 2021 8:15 AM
View all Politics
Foreign exchange in a post-Covid world Businesses are changing their foreign exchange hedging strategies. What does that mean for banks and their FX sales teams? 17 August 2021 2:39 PM
Petition launched in efforts to get SA off UK's red travel list Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro talks to Reflwe Moloto. 17 August 2021 8:33 AM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Ashton Arch Bridge: How to slide an 8000-ton bridge 23-metres into place Lester Kiewit interviews Leiton Chan, Construction Manager at Haw & Inglis, the team behind the new Ashton Arch Bridge. 17 August 2021 10:50 AM
Free coding coding course for students - 'Jobs in this space on the increase' Dylan Richts, Head of Partnerships at WeThinkCode chats to Refilwe Moloto about this wonderful opportunity for young people. 17 August 2021 8:56 AM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
View all Sport
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling' Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. 14 August 2021 10:34 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of markets, hikes, and great music in and around the Mother City this weekend. 14 August 2021 7:25 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 13 August 2021 Listen to John's three book picks for the week. 13 August 2021 5:09 PM
View all Entertainment
'Americans wasted trillions on Afghan military – they just faded' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits University. 17 August 2021 2:09 PM
US to investigate Elon Musk's 'Tesla' Autopilot system 5 years after fatal crash Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 17 August 2021 1:08 PM
Petition launched in efforts to get SA off UK's red travel list Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro talks to Reflwe Moloto. 17 August 2021 8:33 AM
View all World
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Cape Town International voted Best Airport in Africa but drops in global ranking Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Mark Maclean, acting general manager of Cape Town International Airport. 11 August 2021 4:31 PM
View all Africa
We mistrust the government, so we’re vaccine hesitant – Dr Bridget Farham John Maytham interviews Dr Bridget Farham, Editor of the South African Medical Journal. 17 August 2021 3:56 PM
'Americans wasted trillions on Afghan military – they just faded' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor John Stremlau of International Relations at Wits University. 17 August 2021 2:09 PM
'It’s shameful that Covid-19 vaccines produced in Africa are exported to Europe' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Barry Schoub, Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. 17 August 2021 12:25 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
On the couch with the Flower Café in Woodstock

On the couch with the Flower Café in Woodstock

11 August 2021 1:42 PM

Guest: Veronica (Vee) Yankelowitz | Founder of The Flower Café in Woodstock


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with the Ndlovu Youth Choir

17 August 2021 3:32 PM

Guest:Ralf Schmitt | Music producer, composer and conductor  at Groove Yard

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Adjusted cemetery regulations allow residents to visit the graves of their loved ones

17 August 2021 2:51 PM

Guest: Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: How to support your matric child holistically

17 August 2021 2:48 PM

Guests

1) Jogini Packery | A counselling psychologist and Head of Campus at SACAP 

2) Kirstin Harrison | A registered counsellor and SACAP Programme Coordinator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel to see the Spring Flowers in the Berg River

17 August 2021 2:05 PM

Guest: Nomonde Ndlangisa | CEO of Bergrivier Tourism 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with the #JusticeIsInOurDNA campaign

17 August 2021 1:40 PM

Guest:Mbali Shongwe | Activist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Bye Beneco

16 August 2021 3:18 PM

Guest : Lenny-Dee Doucha |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk - Housing schemes and complexes being compliant with POPI

16 August 2021 3:14 PM

Guest : Marina Constas | Specialist Sectional Title Attorney and Director at BBM Attorneys (Biccari Bollo Mariano Incorporated) |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food - Baking Bread with Francois Zietsman

16 August 2021 2:21 PM

Guest : Francois Zietsman |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant News with Eat Out

16 August 2021 1:49 PM

Guest : Tessa Purdon 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Bonteheuwel Paralympian, Theo Cogill

16 August 2021 1:47 PM

Guest : Theo Cogill

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Petition launched in efforts to get SA off UK's red travel list

World Business

We mistrust the government, so we’re vaccine hesitant – Dr Bridget Farham

Opinion Lifestyle

'It’s shameful that Covid-19 vaccines produced in Africa are exported to Europe'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa extends SANDF deployment to 13 Sept with a R254m price tag

17 August 2021 3:49 PM

Russia hails 'positive signal' from Taliban

17 August 2021 2:50 PM

NW ANC IPC: We are concerned about poor service delivery in the province

17 August 2021 1:46 PM

