On the couch with the South African Sports Association for the Physically Disabled

Zelda Hansen



The 2020 Tokyo Olympics has come and gone, but that doesn't mean the sporting action is done just yet.

We now move swiftly along to the Paralympic Games, which gets underway on 24 August until the 5th of September.

For those that don't know, The Paralympics is a international multi-sport event, modeled on the Olympic Games, which involves athletes with a range of disabilities, which includes athletes with impaired muscle power, and visual & intellectual impairment among others.

The Paralympics has grown from a small gathering of British World War Two veterans in 1948 to become one of the largest international sporting events today.

Tomorrow, SASCOC is set to announced the names of athletes who will represent TEAM SA at this year's games in Tokyo.

So today we speak to the South African Sports Association for the Physically Disabled, the sporting body which looks after the welfare of disabled athletes , and helps to prepare them for events likes the Paralympics.