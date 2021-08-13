On the couch with the South African Sports Association for the Physically Disabled

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
072 567 1567
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne shares three things to do this weekend in and around the Mother City including a beach clean-up. 21 August 2021 8:08 AM
[LATEST CRIME STATS] 5760 murders recorded between 1 April and 30 June 2021 Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs. 20 August 2021 1:55 PM
We can have a better Christmas and an even better 2022 – Health Minister Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 20 August 2021 12:56 PM
'It's not Zuma's intention to shift blame or implicate Mandela in arms deal' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi about the former president's arms deal... 20 August 2021 2:52 PM
IEC lawyers grilled about going to ConCourt instead of Parly to delay elections Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze and former IEC deputy chair Terry Tselane about th... 20 August 2021 1:42 PM
73% of South Africans want jabs, but only 55% of 18 to 24-year-olds - Survey Director of the UJ Centre of Social Change Prof Carin Runciman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about research into vaccine hesitancy. 20 August 2021 11:28 AM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Right to Repair SA's CEO Kate Elliot about the lobby group's investigation into industry n... 20 August 2021 7:48 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
Doctor's Surgery: 'Embarrassing' health issues you shouldn't ignore Sara-Jayne King with Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, Life Healthcare GM of Emergency Medicine answers listeners' questions. 21 August 2021 9:06 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 20 August 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 20 August 2021 5:12 PM
Colour blind? Lenses allow you to see all the colours of the rainbow One in 12 men are colour blind says optometrist Sarah Hartley and Pilestone Africa's Katie Williams talks about glasses that help. 20 August 2021 4:07 PM
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne shares three things to do this weekend in and around the Mother City including a beach clean-up. 21 August 2021 8:08 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 20 August 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 20 August 2021 5:12 PM
Showmax’s dystopian thriller 'Glasshouse' premieres in Canada Pippa Hudson interviews Glasshouse Director Kelsey Egan. 20 August 2021 3:17 PM
[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban. 19 August 2021 11:40 AM
Vaccine hesitant listeners pose their questions and concerns to leading expert The University of the Witwatersrand's Professor Francois Venter answers listener questions on Covid-19 and vaccinations. 18 August 2021 4:51 PM
Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA. 18 August 2021 12:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is wholly unsuitable as Speaker of Parliament - DA Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube. 20 August 2021 10:06 AM
'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces' John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch. 19 August 2021 3:45 PM
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro). 19 August 2021 10:08 AM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
On the couch with the South African Sports Association for the Physically Disabled

On the couch with the South African Sports Association for the Physically Disabled

13 August 2021 1:41 PM

Zelda Hansen

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics has come and gone, but that doesn't mean the sporting action is done just yet.
We now move swiftly along to the Paralympic Games, which gets underway on 24 August until the 5th of September.
For those that don't know, The Paralympics is a international multi-sport event, modeled on the Olympic Games, which involves athletes with a range of disabilities, which includes athletes with impaired muscle power, and visual & intellectual impairment among others. 
The Paralympics has grown from a small gathering of British World War Two veterans in 1948 to become one of the largest international sporting events today. 
Tomorrow, SASCOC is set to announced the names of athletes who will represent TEAM SA at this year's games in Tokyo.
So today we speak to the South African Sports Association for the Physically Disabled, the sporting body which looks after the welfare of disabled athletes , and helps to prepare them for events likes the Paralympics.


Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest from the small screen

20 August 2021 3:31 PM

Guests
CapeTalk producer Rafiq Wagiet
EWN Entertainment journalist Chanel September
Deputy Editor of TVPlus Craig Falck

Health & Wellness: Colour blindness

20 August 2021 2:51 PM

Guests
Sarah Hartley | An optometrist at Optique
Katie Williams | Founder of Pilestone Africa

Book Club - The Dictionary of Lost Words

20 August 2021 2:08 PM

Guest: Author Pip Williams 

On the couch: SA film "Glasshouse" has world premiere in Canada

20 August 2021 1:47 PM

Guest: Kelsey Egan | Director of the film, Glasshouse.

Liesl Tommy about directing the Aretha Franklin biopic 'Respect'

19 August 2021 3:16 PM

Guest: Cape Town-born American Director Liesl Tommy

Life Hack: How to write a CV

19 August 2021 3:10 PM

Guest: Jill Watson | Recruitment Specialist and Founder of CreateCV.co.za

Happy Home and Garden: Gardening with Cherise Viljoen

19 August 2021 2:10 PM

Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden

On the couch: Plant poaching threatening SA's biodiversity

19 August 2021 1:46 PM

Guest: Mr Karel Du Toit | Captain at South African Police Service

Consumer Talk: Recycling

18 August 2021 3:13 PM

Guest
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Chandru Wadhwani | Joint managing director of Extrupe

Car Talk: Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

18 August 2021 2:14 PM

Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars. co. za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Winde urges over-18s to register beforehand on EVDS to help speed up vax process

Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA

This is going to hurt: Top 10 COVID scams

21 August 2021 2:18 PM

Manenberg cat killings suspect in police custody

21 August 2021 12:46 PM

Over 10,000 rape cases reported in SA between April & June this year - Cele

21 August 2021 11:56 AM

