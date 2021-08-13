TV Club - Penguin Town

Ally Christos



PENGUIN TOWN

Not book club but TV club today, as we dive a little deeper into a locally made documentary series. Our TV man Craig Falcke actually flagged it for us a few weeks ago in his entertainment report, describing it as “really cute and fun, but also informative”. Having now watched a few episodes myself, I have to agree with hm.

The show in question is called “Penguin Town” and it’s an 8 part documentary series filmed in and around Simonstown. It’s produced by Red Rock Films International and it’s my pleasure to welcome the series’ development executive Ally Christos to the show today.