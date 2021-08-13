Health & Wellness -

Dr Memory Munodawafa



HEALTH – DEPRESSION IN ADOLESCENTS

We are hearing over and over again how for many teenagers, strategies to protect against Covid 19 have come at the cost of debilitating mental health challenges.

The adolescent years would normally be a time of drawing away from parents and bonding with one’s peer group – instead, our teens have been stuck at home for months on end, deprived of the face to face socialisation that would normally be a huge part of their daily experience. And even now that school is back in session it’s still nothing like “normal”.

How are our teens doing and what do we need to know about the risk of depressin in this age group? Joining us on the line is Dr Memory Mu-no-da-wa-fa who has a PhD in psychiatry and a masters in clinical social work – she works as a clinical social worker in private practice. She presented a webinar on the subject a few days ago and I’ve asked her to join us to talk about some of the key points