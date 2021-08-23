Ladles of Love world record update

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:33
Today is The Heineken National ‘Take a Beer To Work Day’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Adam Kelly
Today at 17:05
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) Nuclear Plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Hilton Trollip - Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme
Today at 17:20
Remarkable Research: Vaccination and chemoprevention combination reduces malaria
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Professor Rajendra Maharaj
Today at 17:45
Kyle September New Feel Good Single Analog Heart
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Kyle September
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
USA donates 2.2 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 27 August 2021 1:15 PM
Deadline for renewing expired driving licences pushed to 31 March 2022 - Mbalula Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about the Transport Ministry's announcement. 27 August 2021 1:08 PM
Police arrest 7 suspects for murder of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka. 27 August 2021 12:23 PM
View all Local
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
Government needs to realise that tourism is South Africa's greatest asset John Maytham speaks to Mike Spicer, Chairman of Wesgro 26 August 2021 5:17 PM
View all Politics
Tourism industry implores SA to get vaccinated with #Jab4Tourism campaign South Africa’s Covid-19-smashed tourism industry is getting behind the country’s vaccine rollout with its #Jab4Tourism campaign. 27 August 2021 2:32 PM
Agri Dept wants laws changed to unlock 'master plan' for R28bn dagga industry Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Business Insider SA journo Luke Daniel about proposals for the commercialisation of can... 27 August 2021 11:48 AM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend Lester Kiewit interviews Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA. 27 August 2021 11:36 AM
Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of the Teljoy Group about the rapid growth of the subscription economy in SA 26 August 2021 3:17 PM
Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University. 26 August 2021 3:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Sport
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
Charlie Watts was the rock of the Rolling Stones – Paul McCartney Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 August 2021 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
What intimacy coords do and why sexual predators still lurk in SA film industry Safe Sets' Sara Blecher provides insight into the role of intimacy coordinators and the situation in SA, on Weekend Breakfast. 22 August 2021 1:08 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!' Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA). 27 August 2021 10:42 AM
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses? Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College. 26 August 2021 11:45 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Ladles of Love world record update

Ladles of Love world record update

23 August 2021 3:19 PM

Guest: Danny Diliberto | Founder  at Ladles of Love


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment News: Podcasts, Movies and Television

27 August 2021 3:40 PM

Cape Talk producer Rafiq Wagiet with a podcast suggestion
EWN's Chanel September with movies
Deputy Editor of TVPlus, Craig Falck looks at what's happening on TV

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness: Touching base on TB

27 August 2021 2:55 PM

Dr. Andrea Mendelsohn | A senior medical officer working at the provincial health data centre 
Neal Stacey | The founder of 2Feet4TB, a campaign he started after his own brush with TB.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Club: TV writer turns classic novels into hit series

27 August 2021 2:03 PM

Guest: Writer Andrew Davies 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: What video gaming can teach us about the game of life

27 August 2021 1:50 PM

Guest: Gareth Woods | A gamer, comedian and gaming writer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Hira

26 August 2021 3:05 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Style and Design: Turning the CTICC into a hospital and then a vaccination site

26 August 2021 3:00 PM

Guest: Alex Hawes | Co-founder at Scan Display

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Happy Home and Garden: How to reduce your energy consumption from your geyser

26 August 2021 2:08 PM

Guest: Professor Thinus Booysen | Associate Professor at the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with City of Cape Town marine coastal managment

26 August 2021 1:42 PM

Guest: Gregg Oelofse | Manager for City of Cape Town's Coastal and Environmental Management.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: A follow-up on the issue of spam and whether POPI actually outlaws it

25 August 2021 3:43 PM

1) Wendy Knowler | Consumer journalist

2) Professor Sizwe Snail ka Mtuze | An attorney and cyberlaw specialist and a part-time member at the Information Regulator. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cars with: Reviewing Nissan Magnite

25 August 2021 2:28 PM

GuestCiro de Sien | Motoring journalist with cars. co. za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Deadline for renewing expired driving licences pushed to 31 March 2022 - Mbalula

Local

'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!'

Local Opinion

It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Phaahla worried about spiking COVID infections in pre-teens & teens in WC, NC

27 August 2021 4:14 PM

How you can easily avoid long queues when renewing your driver’s licence

27 August 2021 4:00 PM

Manchester City's Mendy remanded in custody on rape charges

27 August 2021 3:17 PM

