On the couch: What video gaming can teach us about the game of life

Guest: Gareth Woods | A gamer, comedian and gaming writer
Guest: Graphologist Lynn Muller. She has a background in social science and human relations, and also works as a councillor for the SA Depression and Anxiety Group.
Angelo d'Ambrosio is with IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.
Guest: Beach calligrapher Andrew van der Merwe
Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars. co. za
Pippa speaks to Curator and Artistic Director, Mdu Kweyama, about productions that are coming back at Baxter.
His name is Matt Moffat and for almost 20 years now, he has lived with a donor heart beating in his chest. As you will know from our previous interviews, the standard policy both here in South Africa and internationally is that recipients and donors are not identified to one another – it's a way of safeguarding against possible manipulation or financial pressure of any kind, as well as protecting those involved against the emotional impact of possible unsuccessful transplant outcomes.
Guest: Frieda Lloyd | Tourism Manager at Overstrand Municipality
It’s a landmark year for one of our local wineries which is celebrating its 80th birthday this year. As they’re friends of the show who have previously hosted some very special listener events for us, we thought we’d take a moment today to reflect on their history and what the future holds for them.
Guest: Perdeberg Cellar CEO, Gerhard van der Watt