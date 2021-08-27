Entertainment News: Podcasts, Movies and Television

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:50
Music with Guy Buttery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Guy Buttery - at ...
Today at 15:10
Cricket 'Legend' Dale Steyn has retired
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dale Steyn
Today at 15:20
WWF Study: Small-scale fishers were hit the hardest by the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Smith WWF Marine Programme
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Veto Powers: A new agreement between SAPS AND IPID
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 16:20
Household Gardeners in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charlie Shackleton
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
ICASA Withdrawal of Temporary Spectrum
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:45
'Testosterone' by Carole Hooven
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carole Hooven
Latest Local
UCT study unravels high risk of rheumatic heart disease for Africans Africa Melane talks to Associate Professor in UCT's Medical Department Dr Mark Engel about the findings. 2 September 2021 2:03 PM
No indication that two mass shootings in Umlazi are linked at this stage Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News KZN Correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso about the mass shootings in Umlazi. 2 September 2021 1:44 PM
'High electricity tariffs huge setback for peope trying to climb out of poverty' CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to SAFCEI executive director Francesca de Gasparis about high electricity tariffs. 2 September 2021 11:49 AM
View all Local
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China? Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations. 2 September 2021 10:37 AM
'Corruption should not have a political solution. People must be jailed' Refilwe Moloto interviews DA spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube. 2 September 2021 9:16 AM
View all Politics
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 1 September 2021 8:26 PM
View all Business
UCT study unravels high risk of rheumatic heart disease for Africans Africa Melane talks to Associate Professor in UCT's Medical Department Dr Mark Engel about the findings. 2 September 2021 2:03 PM
Parliament debates new dagga laws for South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple), Tony Ehrenreich (Cosatu) and dagga activist Gareth Price. 2 September 2021 11:28 AM
I wanted it to be a story of hope - Miss SA Shudu Musida on new children's book Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida about the launch of her children’s book. 2 September 2021 10:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Parliament debates new dagga laws for South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple), Tony Ehrenreich (Cosatu) and dagga activist Gareth Price. 2 September 2021 11:28 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Entertainment News: Podcasts, Movies and Television

Entertainment News: Podcasts, Movies and Television

27 August 2021 3:40 PM

Guests
Cape Talk producer Rafiq Wagiet with a podcast suggestion
EWN's Chanel September with movies
Deputy Editor of TVPlus, Craig Falck looks at what's happening on TV


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Life Hacks: what can you learn from analysing someone's handwriting?

2 September 2021 2:45 PM

Guest: Graphologist Lynn Muller. She has a background in social science and human relations, and also works as a councillor for the SA Depression and Anxiety Group. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Happy Home and Garden - DIY with Angelo d'Ambrosio

2 September 2021 2:16 PM

Angelo d’Ambrosio is with IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: The world's first beach calligrapher lives right here in CT

2 September 2021 2:04 PM

Guest: Beach calligrapher Andrew van der Merwe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Open line - From Golden Arrow to airline tickets

1 September 2021 3:31 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: The 2021 edition of the Simola Hill Climb

1 September 2021 2:24 PM

Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars. co. za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Mdu Kweyama

1 September 2021 1:45 PM

Pippa speaks to Curator and Artistic Director, Mdu Kweyama, about productions that are coming back at Baxter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Sharoney

31 August 2021 3:12 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters - Thank you from an organ recipient

31 August 2021 2:50 PM

His name is Matt Moffat and for almost 20 years now, he has lived with a donor heart beating in his chest. As you will know from our previous interviews, the standard policy both here in South Africa and internationally is that recipients and donors are not identified to one another – it’s a way of safeguarding against possible manipulation or financial pressure of any kind, as well as protecting those involved against the emotional impact of possible unsuccessful transplant outcomes.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel - Overstrand Municipality invites visitors to come an experience Hermanus

31 August 2021 2:21 PM

Guest: Frieda Lloyd | Tourism Manager at Overstrand Municipality

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch - Perdeberg wine estate celebrates its 80th birthday

31 August 2021 1:48 PM

It’s a landmark year for one of our local wineries which is celebrating its 80th birthday this year. As they’re friends of the show who have previously hosted some very special listener events for us, we thought we’d take a moment today to reflect on their history and what the future holds for them.

Guest: Perdeberg Cellar CEO, Gerhard van der Watt

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

ANC drowning in debt, 'seems like a party that wants to self-destruct' - analyst

Politics

I wanted it to be a story of hope - Miss SA Shudu Musida on new children's book

Lifestyle Local

This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga

Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

EXCLUSIVE: Mahlodi Muofhe cleared of falsifying academic records

2 September 2021 2:41 PM

Umlazi mass shooting sparks fears of more attacks in area

2 September 2021 1:04 PM

Qatar working with Taliban to reopen Kabul airport 'as soon as possible'

2 September 2021 12:48 PM

