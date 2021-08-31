On the couch - Perdeberg wine estate celebrates its 80th birthday

It’s a landmark year for one of our local wineries which is celebrating its 80th birthday this year. As they’re friends of the show who have previously hosted some very special listener events for us, we thought we’d take a moment today to reflect on their history and what the future holds for them.
Guest: Perdeberg Cellar CEO, Gerhard van der Watt
Guests
1) Rafiq Wagiet | Cape Talk producer Rafiq Wagiet
2) Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
3) Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine
Guest: Leigh Meinert | Advocacy Manager of the HPCALISTEN TO PODCAST
Futhi Ntshingila is a professional peacemaker as well as being a writer and former journalist. She has a master's degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution, and has previously published two other novels called Shameless, and Do not Go Gentle.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cullen Mackenzie who is a linguist, language teacher and translator who speaks 11 different languages including fluent Zulu and Xhosa as well as Arabic, Italian and Japanese.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Regarded as a guitarist, Guy actually plays almost any instrument, from the sitar, to the Mbira and the mandolin.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Graphologist Lynn Muller. She has a background in social science and human relations, and also works as a councillor for the SA Depression and Anxiety Group.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Angelo d’Ambrosio is with IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Beach calligrapher Andrew van der MerweLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy KnowlerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars. co. zaLISTEN TO PODCAST