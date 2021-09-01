On the couch with Mdu Kweyama

Pippa speaks to Curator and Artistic Director, Mdu Kweyama, about productions that are coming back at Baxter.
Guest: Eggsta Eden Michelle. Real name, Eden Michelle, South African-born, Dutch artist is touted to make an impact on the electronic dance music scene with her first single of 2021. Staying true to her South Africa heritage, she's teamed up with South African charting pop singer Lee Cole on her latest track BAE (which stands for 'before anyone else').LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tertius Wessels | Advocate and Legal Director at Strata G Labour SolutionsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Michele Mistry| An Indian-trained and certified Ayurvedic nutritionist. She’s also the founder of a food business called Indikaap.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Head of Content at Food24 and Eat Out, Tessa Purdon, tells us about the latest news in the restaurant world.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Mbuyi Jongqo who’s one of the founders of a programme called Cooktastic, which is trying to create jobs in the hospitality sector while simultaneously offering food relief to those in need.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
1) Rafiq Wagiet | Cape Talk producer Rafiq Wagiet
2) Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
3) Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine
Guest: Leigh Meinert | Advocacy Manager of the HPCALISTEN TO PODCAST
Futhi Ntshingila is a professional peacemaker as well as being a writer and former journalist. She has a master's degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution, and has previously published two other novels called Shameless, and Do not Go Gentle.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cullen Mackenzie who is a linguist, language teacher and translator who speaks 11 different languages including fluent Zulu and Xhosa as well as Arabic, Italian and Japanese.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Regarded as a guitarist, Guy actually plays almost any instrument, from the sitar, to the Mbira and the mandolin.LISTEN TO PODCAST