On the couch with Cullen Mackenzie on amplifying Ancestral Voices

Streaming issues? Report here
Sara-Jayne King Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:10
Vaccine hesitancy Q&A with global public health expert Dr Ernest Darkoh
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Ernest Darkoh
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Hyundai Palisade
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Weeam Williams
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Weaam Williams - Filmmaker at DISTRICT 6 RISING FROM THE DUST
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Mars Baby (ZOOM)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
All you need to know about the voter registration weekend on 18 and 19 September John Maytham speaks to Michael Hendrickse, the IEC's provincial electoral officer in the Western Cape. 10 September 2021 7:59 PM
Why aren't trade unions spearheading vaccination drive for workers? John Maytham speaks to Prof Mike Morris of UCT's Economics Dept about why unions should be acting in the collective interest. 10 September 2021 5:12 PM
The devastating impact of Covid-19 on organ donation Pippa Hudson interviews Samantha Nicholls, the executive director at the Organ Donor Foundation. 10 September 2021 4:47 PM
View all Local
'ANC axed Carl Niehaus after he threatened to lay charges over unpaid salaries' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the ANC's decision to fire Ca... 10 September 2021 3:25 PM
'Fraser has legal powers to grant Zuma parole, but decision must be rational' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about Arthur Fraser's decision to overrule the medical par... 10 September 2021 2:11 PM
John Steenhuisen: Release of Zuma 'a political decision, not a medical decision' Mandy Wiener speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the court action to have the decision reviewed and declared unlawful. 10 September 2021 1:01 PM
View all Politics
Quality of life in Gauteng is deteriorating – survey Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Julia De Kadt, a senior researcher at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory. 10 September 2021 3:16 PM
China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 10 September 2021 12:51 PM
Absa leads the pack in support for SMEs through its Africa trade finance Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are crucial to an economy such as South Africa's, writes Eamonn Ryan. 10 September 2021 10:48 AM
View all Business
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
New chapter for Cafda Book Warehouse following move to Kenilworth premises CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cafda CEO Peter Cato about the new Cafda bookstore premises in Kenilworth. 9 September 2021 5:20 PM
WCape school encourages learners to be more conscious about reducing waste Pippa Hudson speaks to Bruce James, head gardener at Green School South Africa about International Zero Waste Week. 9 September 2021 4:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival Pippa Hudson speaks to renowned jazz musician Gloria Bosman who'll be performing at the Artscape event this weekend. 9 September 2021 8:36 PM
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
View all Entertainment
Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Clifford Coonan. 10 September 2021 1:56 PM
Photographer who took iconic image on 9/11 describes moment the planes hit Lester Kiewit talks to David Monderer who was out taking photos of the New York skyline when the planes hit that fateful day. 10 September 2021 11:39 AM
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
View all World
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
View all Africa
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
On the couch with Cullen Mackenzie on amplifying Ancestral Voices

On the couch with Cullen Mackenzie on amplifying Ancestral Voices

3 September 2021 2:00 PM

Cullen Mackenzie who is a linguist, language teacher and translator who speaks 11 different languages including fluent Zulu and Xhosa as well as Arabic, Italian and Japanese.  


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest from the small screen

10 September 2021 3:27 PM

Guests
Rafiq Wagiet | Cape Talk producer
Chanel September | EWN reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy editor of TVPlus magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness: Devastating impact of COVID-19 on organ donation

10 September 2021 2:52 PM

Pippa is joined on the line by Samantha Nicholls who is the Executive Director of the Organ Donor Foundation. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Club: Victoria Mas on The Madwomen's Ball

10 September 2021 2:04 PM

The Madwomen's Ball is a very intriguing debut novel by a young French writer named Victoria Mas. Called the Madwomen’s Ball, it’s a fictionalised story based on actual events around a famous mental asylum in 19th century Paris. It’s dark and gothic and full of tragic injustice to women, and it’s a story I’m going to remember for a long time. 
Victoria is a graduate of Sorbonne University where she studied Contemporary Literature.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with actress and playwright Jennie Reznek

10 September 2021 1:44 PM

Jennie Reznek is a co-director of the Magnet Theatre, a Cape Town-based NPO that has been using theatre as an outreach tool since the last 1980s.  She is also the playwright behind the one-woman piece “I turned away and she was gone” which enjoyed huge acclaim when it was first staged from 2016 onwards.  During the lockdown, she has written a companion piece called Snapped, which premieres at the Baxter Theatre next week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Gloria Bosman

9 September 2021 3:08 PM

The 50th birthday celebrations are continuing at the Artscape, with an exciting jazz festival taking place this weekend. Launched in 2003, The Youth to Masters Jazz Festival focuses on skills development within the Jazz genre and promotes the fresh, up-and-coming talent in jazz music.
The festival kicks off tomorrow with seven young, aspiring Western Cape-based jazz musicians and instrumentalists who have made the cut following auditions that were held earlier this year.

Pippa chats to SA's jazz artist Gloria Bosman who is featuring at the event.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cafda Bookstore moves to new home in Kenilworth

9 September 2021 2:54 PM

Guest: Peter Cato | The CEO of Cafda

Cafda book store has a long history, dating back to 1961 when it opened up in Wynberg.
Most recently, the store was situated in Warwick street in Claremont, was struggling to stay afloat after being forced to close in the early months of lockdown. But in the last month, it's found a new, much bigger home in Kenilworth.  Now called the Cafda Book Warehouse, it's situated in Glosderry Road, Kenilworth.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life Hacks: Joint home ownership

9 September 2021 2:48 PM

Guest: Marius Tenney-Crook | The Provincial Sales manager for Ooba Home Loans in the Western Cape. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Happy Home and Garden: Waste free schools

9 September 2021 2:18 PM

Guest: Bruce James | Head of Gardens at Green School SA. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: The rise of women in Bourbon

9 September 2021 1:47 PM

Guest: Elizabeth McCall | One of America’s leading bourbon craftswomen. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Proof of vaccination

8 September 2021 3:20 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

City's new and updated by-laws to clamp down on homeless people, land occupiers

Local

I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee

Sport

Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit

World

EWN Highlights

Nothing suspicious about Zuma being placed on medical parole - EFF's Malema

10 September 2021 7:36 PM

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 28 runs in 1st T20

10 September 2021 7:20 PM

Justice Dept assures SA there was no breach of data in cyberattack

10 September 2021 7:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA