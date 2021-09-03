Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest from the small screen

Guests
1) Rafiq Wagiet | Cape Talk producer Rafiq Wagiet
2) Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
3) Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine
Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.
Guest: Muizenberg resident Angela Gorman
Joao Rodrigues is no more. He was the former apartheid-era policeman who had been charged with the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol in 1971. Pippa speaks to Ahmed Timol's nephew Imtiaz Cajee, who has spent years researching his late uncle's case and pressing for justice for the family.
Guest: R&B songstress Raspy
She’s relatively new on the music scene, but she’s already worked with some of the biggest names in South African music. She recently dropped her debut EP entitled, Heart Crisis, which features two of the biggest local Hip-Hop artists Blxckie and Bigstar Johnson.
The CEO of the Santa Shoe Project, Debbie Zelezniak, gives insight into what they are doing.
Pippa is joined on the line by a researcher who has devoted years of her life to the study of FAS. Dr. Leana Olivier is the CEO of the Foundation for Alcohol Related Research, which is an NGO that has been working to curb rates of Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder since proper studies of the condition began to take shape in the late 1990s.
Guest: Ruth McCourt | Franschhoek Tourism Marketing Manager
Guest: Pen Farthing | An animal rights activist. He is a 52-year-old British former royal marine who set up an animal shelter in Afghanistan after completing his tour of service there in the mid-2000s. At the time the Taliban swept through the country and seized power, he had about 200 rescue dogs, cats, and donkeys in his care.