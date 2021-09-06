On the couch with Cooktastic!

Pippa speaks to Mbuyi Jongqo who’s one of the founders of a programme called Cooktastic, which is trying to create jobs in the hospitality sector while simultaneously offering food relief to those in need.
The 50th birthday celebrations are continuing at the Artscape, with an exciting jazz festival taking place this weekend. Launched in 2003, The Youth to Masters Jazz Festival focuses on skills development within the Jazz genre and promotes the fresh, up-and-coming talent in jazz music.
The festival kicks off tomorrow with seven young, aspiring Western Cape-based jazz musicians and instrumentalists who have made the cut following auditions that were held earlier this year.
Pippa chats to SA's jazz artist Gloria Bosman who is featuring at the event.
Guest: Peter Cato | The CEO of Cafda
Cafda book store has a long history, dating back to 1961 when it opened up in Wynberg.
Most recently, the store was situated in Warwick street in Claremont, was struggling to stay afloat after being forced to close in the early months of lockdown. But in the last month, it's found a new, much bigger home in Kenilworth. Now called the Cafda Book Warehouse, it's situated in Glosderry Road, Kenilworth.
Joao Rodrigues is no more. He was the former apartheid-era policeman who had been charged with the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol in 1971. Pippa speaks to Ahmed Timol’s nephew Imtiaz Cajee, who has spent years researching his late uncle’s case and pressing for justice for the family.LISTEN TO PODCAST