On the couch with Cooktastic!

The 50th birthday celebrations are continuing at the Artscape, with an exciting jazz festival taking place this weekend. Launched in 2003, The Youth to Masters Jazz Festival focuses on skills development within the Jazz genre and promotes the fresh, up-and-coming talent in jazz music.

The festival kicks off tomorrow with seven young, aspiring Western Cape-based jazz musicians and instrumentalists who have made the cut following auditions that were held earlier this year.



Pippa chats to SA's jazz artist Gloria Bosman who is featuring at the event.

