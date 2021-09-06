Legal Talk: Age discrimination in the workplace

Guest: Tertius Wessels | Advocate and Legal Director at Strata G Labour Solutions
Rafiq Wagiet | Cape Talk producer
Chanel September | EWN reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy editor of TVPlus magazine
Pippa is joined on the line by Samantha Nicholls who is the Executive Director of the Organ Donor Foundation.
The Madwomen's Ball is a very intriguing debut novel by a young French writer named Victoria Mas. Called the Madwomen’s Ball, it’s a fictionalised story based on actual events around a famous mental asylum in 19th century Paris. It’s dark and gothic and full of tragic injustice to women, and it’s a story I’m going to remember for a long time.
Victoria is a graduate of Sorbonne University where she studied Contemporary Literature.
Jennie Reznek is a co-director of the Magnet Theatre, a Cape Town-based NPO that has been using theatre as an outreach tool since the last 1980s. She is also the playwright behind the one-woman piece "I turned away and she was gone" which enjoyed huge acclaim when it was first staged from 2016 onwards. During the lockdown, she has written a companion piece called Snapped, which premieres at the Baxter Theatre next week.
The 50th birthday celebrations are continuing at the Artscape, with an exciting jazz festival taking place this weekend. Launched in 2003, The Youth to Masters Jazz Festival focuses on skills development within the Jazz genre and promotes the fresh, up-and-coming talent in jazz music.
The festival kicks off tomorrow with seven young, aspiring Western Cape-based jazz musicians and instrumentalists who have made the cut following auditions that were held earlier this year.
Pippa chats to SA's jazz artist Gloria Bosman who is featuring at the event.
Guest: Peter Cato | The CEO of Cafda
Cafda book store has a long history, dating back to 1961 when it opened up in Wynberg.
Most recently, the store was situated in Warwick street in Claremont, was struggling to stay afloat after being forced to close in the early months of lockdown. But in the last month, it's found a new, much bigger home in Kenilworth. Now called the Cafda Book Warehouse, it's situated in Glosderry Road, Kenilworth.
Guest: Marius Tenney-Crook | The Provincial Sales manager for Ooba Home Loans in the Western Cape.
Guest: Bruce James | Head of Gardens at Green School SA.
Guest: Elizabeth McCall | One of America's leading bourbon craftswomen.
Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler