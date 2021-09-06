Music with Eggsta

Jennie Reznek is a co-director of the Magnet Theatre, a Cape Town-based NPO that has been using theatre as an outreach tool since the last 1980s. She is also the playwright behind the one-woman piece “I turned away and she was gone” which enjoyed huge acclaim when it was first staged from 2016 onwards. During the lockdown, she has written a companion piece called Snapped, which premieres at the Baxter Theatre next week.

arrow_forward