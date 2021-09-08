On the couch: Will there ever be justice for Ahmed Timol following the death of Joao Rodrigues?

Joao Rodrigues is no more. He was the former apartheid-era policeman who had been charged with the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol in 1971. Pippa speaks to Ahmed Timol’s nephew Imtiaz Cajee, who has spent years researching his late uncle’s case and pressing for justice for the family.
Pietermaritzburg-born and bred musician, Matt Gardiner, is no stranger to the South African music scene. He was in the Top 37 on Idols SA 2016 and has opened for major artists including Prime Circle, Arno Carstens, Desmond, and the Tutus, and many more.
He's also performed live at events such as the Umhlanga Food and Music Festival, White Mountain Music Festival, Poet’s Porch Music Festival, Music in the Hills, and Taaibos July. Although he has yet to bring out an album, Matt has had 5 singles so far and a sixth in collaboration with the electronic music duo, Wax Beach.
His latest single, ‘Brown Hair, Brown Eyes' dropped in late August.
UCT's Michaelis School of Fine Art graduate class of 2021 will be holding their annual silent auction from tomorrow at 14h, to midnight on Thursday. It aims to raise funds for two projects. The Materials Bursary fund is used for students who can't afford to buy all the material they need to make their artwork.
And some of the money also goes towards the Graduate Catalogue which is produced each year as a sort of CV for the class as they complete their studies and head out into the real world. There are about 150 artworks up for grabs.
And the auction offers collectors an opportunity to acquire not only work by emerging young artists but also that of household names like Jane Alexander, Beezy Bailey, or Mary Sibande who have donated artwork to the initiative.
To find out more about the event, we're joined by Jet Withers, a final-year student majoring in sculpture.
As part of National Wills Week, we speak to Alex Simeonides, CEO of Capital Legacy – the largest provider of Wills in the country.
In April this year when ginger prices had shot through the roof, you may recall we chatted to gardening guru Jane Griffiths about the possibility of growing our own and just how time-consuming and tricky a job that would be. Jane is a writer, TV producer, and artist who has produced an array of best-selling books on food gardening, growing herbs, urban gardening, and cooking with the resulting produce.
Her latest book has just hit the shelves, published by Sunbird, and it’s all about tapping into the nutritional possibilities of our food gardens and how to make your produce nourish you well and last you a long time. The book is called Jane’s Delicious Superfoods for Super Health, and it’s a pleasure to have her with us again to chat about the new book.
Previously on the show, Pippa has spoken about water issues in the City such as sewerage leaks impacting our major waterways and spills at Zandvlei, Rietvlei, and Zeekoeivlei. Each time the City of Cape Town says residents are dumping waste into our waterways and they cannot cope. But neither apparently can the city's clean-up and repair teams, because it's been more than a month now since Glen Beach and Maiden's Cove were closed due to a collapsed sewerage that was causing overflow onto the beach. We speak to Dr. Kevin Winter, an environmental and geographical scientist at UCT, about water pollution in the city.
In our weekly update on restaurants, we speak to Tessa Purdon, Head of Content at Food24 and Eat Out.
Guests
Rafiq Wagiet | Cape Talk producer
Chanel September | EWN reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy editor of TVPlus magazine
Pippa is joined on the line by Samantha Nicholls who is the Executive Director of the Organ Donor Foundation.
The Madwomen's Ball is a very intriguing debut novel by a young French writer named Victoria Mas. Called the Madwomen’s Ball, it’s a fictionalised story based on actual events around a famous mental asylum in 19th century Paris. It’s dark and gothic and full of tragic injustice to women, and it’s a story I’m going to remember for a long time.
Victoria is a graduate of Sorbonne University where she studied Contemporary Literature.
Jennie Reznek is a co-director of the Magnet Theatre, a Cape Town-based NPO that has been using theatre as an outreach tool since the last 1980s. She is also the playwright behind the one-woman piece "I turned away and she was gone" which enjoyed huge acclaim when it was first staged from 2016 onwards. During the lockdown, she has written a companion piece called Snapped, which premieres at the Baxter Theatre next week.