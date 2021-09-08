On the couch: Will there ever be justice for Ahmed Timol following the death of Joao Rodrigues?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Truck transporting 106 corpses was bound for Eastern Cape crematorium, says CoCT Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to the City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien about how crematoriums are coping in the Cape. 13 September 2021 5:54 PM
I don’t believe the EFF received no large donations - Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 September 2021 5:10 PM
'Vaccines remain effective against variants in terms of T cell production' John Maytham interviews Dewald Schoeman, a PhD student in Molecular Biology and Virology. 13 September 2021 3:41 PM
SCA may be Magashule's next move after losing court bid to fight ANC suspension Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News journalist Tshidi Madia about Ace Magashule's failed appeal bid. 13 September 2021 4:20 PM
IEC hopes ConCourt will dismiss DA's challenge over candidate registration Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to the IEC's Masego Sheburi about the DA's ConCourt challenge and voter registration week... 13 September 2021 1:43 PM
Chilling analysis of killings in KZN: 'ANC members competing for ward seats' KZN EWN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso and political violence monitor Mary de Haas talk to Mandy Wiener about the recent incidents. 13 September 2021 1:37 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win! Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up". 13 September 2021 7:53 PM
Tekkie Town founders fight to get the company back from Steinhoff The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Mostert, cofounder of Tekkie Town. 13 September 2021 7:02 PM
Kendal Power Station fire: Was there foul play? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bruce Moyo, Power Stations General Manager at Eskom. 13 September 2021 6:31 PM
Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was i... 12 September 2021 2:22 PM
'Depression doesn't have to be a death sentence' - Panel opens up about suicide CapeTalk host Zain Johnson facilitates a panel discussion about hope and healing after suicide. 12 September 2021 12:36 PM
Free entry to 22 beautiful Cape nature reserves for a week, starting Monday CapeNature's Access Week kicks off on 13 September. Find out which reserves offer free day entry across the Western Cape. 11 September 2021 1:23 PM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
All that glitters...Bonang shimmers Stateside at MTV VMAs Media personality Bonang Matheba jetted off to New York City earlier this year, telling her fans she had 'relocated' 13 September 2021 9:46 AM
Twice-jabbed Tannie Evita returns to the boards in Darling! Sara-Jayne King talks to Pieter-Dirk Uys and the organisers of fun events in and around Cape Town this weekend. 11 September 2021 9:54 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
Briton Roshaante Anderson opens up about living as an intersex man Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Roshaante Anderson, a British man who was 11 years old when he discovered he was i... 12 September 2021 2:22 PM
[VIDEO] Maskless woman filmed coughing at shoppers apparently fired from her job A video of a woman apparently deliberately coughing at people in a Nebraska supermarket has gone viral. 11 September 2021 5:25 PM
'It's with you all the time like your shadow' - 9/11 survivor shares his story Joe Dittmar was in one of the Twin Towers on 9/11 and got out alive. He tells his incredible story on Weekend Breakfast. 11 September 2021 12:40 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
I don't believe the EFF received no large donations - Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 September 2021 5:10 PM
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
On the couch: Will there ever be justice for Ahmed Timol following the death of Joao Rodrigues?

On the couch: Will there ever be justice for Ahmed Timol following the death of Joao Rodrigues?

8 September 2021 1:47 PM

Joao Rodrigues is no more. He was the former apartheid-era policeman who had been charged with the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol in 1971. Pippa speaks to Ahmed Timol’s nephew Imtiaz Cajee, who has spent years researching his late uncle’s case and pressing for justice for the family. 


Music with Matt Gardiner

13 September 2021 3:32 PM

Pietermaritzburg-born and bred musician, Matt Gardiner, is no stranger to the South African music scene. He was in the Top 37 on Idols SA 2016 and has opened for major artists including Prime Circle, Arno Carstens, Desmond, and the Tutus, and many more. 
He's also performed live at events such as the Umhlanga Food and Music Festival, White Mountain Music Festival, Poet’s Porch Music Festival, Music in the Hills, and Taaibos July. Although he has yet to bring out an album, Matt has had 5 singles so far and a sixth in collaboration with the electronic music duo, Wax Beach.
His latest single, ‘Brown Hair, Brown Eyes' dropped in late August.

Michaelis art student silent auction

13 September 2021 2:55 PM

UCT's Michaelis School of Fine Art graduate class of 2021 will be holding their annual silent auction from tomorrow at 14h, to midnight on Thursday. It aims to raise funds for two projects.  The Materials Bursary fund is used for students who can't afford to buy all the material they need to make their artwork.

And some of the money also goes towards the Graduate Catalogue which is produced each year as a sort of CV for the class as they complete their studies and head out into the real world. There are about 150 artworks up for grabs.

And the auction offers collectors an opportunity to acquire not only work by emerging young artists but also that of household names like Jane Alexander, Beezy Bailey, or Mary Sibande who have donated artwork to the initiative.

To find out more about the event, we're joined by Jet Withers, a final-year student majoring in sculpture.

Legal Talk: National Wills week

13 September 2021 2:41 PM

As part of National Wills Week, we speak to Alex Simeonides, CEO of Capital Legacy – the largest provider of Wills in the country.

Food: Book - 'Delicious Superfoods for Super Health'

13 September 2021 2:22 PM

In April this year when ginger prices had shot through the roof, you may recall we chatted to gardening guru Jane Griffiths about the possibility of growing our own and just how time-consuming and tricky a job that would be. Jane is a writer, TV producer, and artist who has produced an array of best-selling books on food gardening, growing herbs, urban gardening, and cooking with the resulting produce.
Her latest book has just hit the shelves, published by Sunbird, and it’s all about tapping into the nutritional possibilities of our food gardens and how to make your produce nourish you well and last you a long time. The book is called Jane’s Delicious Superfoods for Super Health, and it’s a pleasure to have her with us again to chat about the new book.

On the couch: Water pollution with Kevin Winter

13 September 2021 1:55 PM

Previously on the show, Pippa has spoken about water issues in the City such as sewerage leaks impacting our major waterways and spills at Zandvlei, Rietvlei, and Zeekoeivlei. Each time the City of Cape Town says residents are dumping waste into our waterways and they cannot cope. But neither apparently can the city’s clean-up and repair teams, because it’s been more than a month now since Glen Beach and Maiden’s Cove were closed due to a collapsed sewerage that was causing overflow onto the beach. We speak to Dr. Kevin Winter, an environmental and geographical scientist at UCT, about water pollution in the city.

Restaurant News with Eat Out

13 September 2021 1:53 PM

In our weekly update on restaurants, we speak to Tessa Purdon, Head of Content at Food24 and Eat Out.

Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest from the small screen

10 September 2021 3:27 PM

Guests
Rafiq Wagiet | Cape Talk producer
Chanel September | EWN reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy editor of TVPlus magazine

Health and Wellness: Devastating impact of COVID-19 on organ donation

10 September 2021 2:52 PM

Pippa is joined on the line by Samantha Nicholls who is the Executive Director of the Organ Donor Foundation. 

Book Club: Victoria Mas on The Madwomen's Ball

10 September 2021 2:04 PM

The Madwomen's Ball is a very intriguing debut novel by a young French writer named Victoria Mas. Called the Madwomen’s Ball, it’s a fictionalised story based on actual events around a famous mental asylum in 19th century Paris. It’s dark and gothic and full of tragic injustice to women, and it’s a story I’m going to remember for a long time. 
Victoria is a graduate of Sorbonne University where she studied Contemporary Literature.  

On the couch with actress and playwright Jennie Reznek

10 September 2021 1:44 PM

Jennie Reznek is a co-director of the Magnet Theatre, a Cape Town-based NPO that has been using theatre as an outreach tool since the last 1980s.  She is also the playwright behind the one-woman piece “I turned away and she was gone” which enjoyed huge acclaim when it was first staged from 2016 onwards.  During the lockdown, she has written a companion piece called Snapped, which premieres at the Baxter Theatre next week.

