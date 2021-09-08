On the couch: Will there ever be justice for Ahmed Timol following the death of Joao Rodrigues?

UCT's Michaelis School of Fine Art graduate class of 2021 will be holding their annual silent auction from tomorrow at 14h, to midnight on Thursday. It aims to raise funds for two projects. The Materials Bursary fund is used for students who can't afford to buy all the material they need to make their artwork.



And some of the money also goes towards the Graduate Catalogue which is produced each year as a sort of CV for the class as they complete their studies and head out into the real world. There are about 150 artworks up for grabs.



And the auction offers collectors an opportunity to acquire not only work by emerging young artists but also that of household names like Jane Alexander, Beezy Bailey, or Mary Sibande who have donated artwork to the initiative.



To find out more about the event, we're joined by Jet Withers, a final-year student majoring in sculpture.

arrow_forward