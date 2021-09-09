On the couch: The rise of women in Bourbon

Zimbabwean-born South African Martin Hulbert has made London his s new creative home, where he's put his career at the top of his priority list.

No stranger to performing or recording, his first single Better Man dropped four years ago to homegrown success.

He's now signed to Universal Music South Africa, and he's back with new music, a five-track E.P titled, Vol 1., which includes the single Be More Careful.

