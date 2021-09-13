On the couch: Water pollution with Kevin Winter

Previously on the show, Pippa has spoken about water issues in the City such as sewerage leaks impacting our major waterways and spills at Zandvlei, Rietvlei, and Zeekoeivlei. Each time the City of Cape Town says residents are dumping waste into our waterways and they cannot cope. But neither apparently can the city’s clean-up and repair teams, because it’s been more than a month now since Glen Beach and Maiden’s Cove were closed due to a collapsed sewerage that was causing overflow onto the beach. We speak to Dr. Kevin Winter, an environmental and geographical scientist at UCT, about water pollution in the city.
Guests
Producer Rafiq Wagiet
EWN reporter Chanel September
Deputy editor of TVPlus magazine - Craig Falck
Guest: Alana James | CEO at The Sunflower Fund
Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie critic at CapeTalk
Zimbabwean-born South African Martin Hulbert has made London his s new creative home, where he's put his career at the top of his priority list.
No stranger to performing or recording, his first single Better Man dropped four years ago to homegrown success.
He's now signed to Universal Music South Africa, and he's back with new music, a five-track E.P titled, Vol 1., which includes the single Be More Careful.
Guest: Caroline Hughes | INEOS Project Manager
This book is a work of speculative fiction, and it was written in 2018 before any of us had ever heard of Covid-19. It's called The End of Men. Author Christina Sweeney-Baird joins Pippa for a conversation about the book.
Kirstenbosch senior horticulturist, Cherise Viljoen, answers gardening questions from our listeners.
Guest: Alexios Vicatos | Masters student of Music from UCT
Pippa speaks to Martin Myers who normally talks music but now comes in as a sports fanatic. He shares a brilliant story of meeting Schumacher and discovering what a humble soul he is.
Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler