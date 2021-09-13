On the couch: Water pollution with Kevin Winter

Previously on the show, Pippa has spoken about water issues in the City such as sewerage leaks impacting our major waterways and spills at Zandvlei, Rietvlei, and Zeekoeivlei. Each time the City of Cape Town says residents are dumping waste into our waterways and they cannot cope. But neither apparently can the city’s clean-up and repair teams, because it’s been more than a month now since Glen Beach and Maiden’s Cove were closed due to a collapsed sewerage that was causing overflow onto the beach. We speak to Dr. Kevin Winter, an environmental and geographical scientist at UCT, about water pollution in the city.