Food: Book - 'Delicious Superfoods for Super Health'

In April this year when ginger prices had shot through the roof, you may recall we chatted to gardening guru Jane Griffiths about the possibility of growing our own and just how time-consuming and tricky a job that would be. Jane is a writer, TV producer, and artist who has produced an array of best-selling books on food gardening, growing herbs, urban gardening, and cooking with the resulting produce.

Her latest book has just hit the shelves, published by Sunbird, and it’s all about tapping into the nutritional possibilities of our food gardens and how to make your produce nourish you well and last you a long time. The book is called Jane’s Delicious Superfoods for Super Health, and it’s a pleasure to have her with us again to chat about the new book.