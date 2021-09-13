Michaelis art student silent auction

UCT's Michaelis School of Fine Art graduate class of 2021 will be holding their annual silent auction from tomorrow at 14h, to midnight on Thursday. It aims to raise funds for two projects. The Materials Bursary fund is used for students who can't afford to buy all the material they need to make their artwork.
And some of the money also goes towards the Graduate Catalogue which is produced each year as a sort of CV for the class as they complete their studies and head out into the real world. There are about 150 artworks up for grabs.
And the auction offers collectors an opportunity to acquire not only work by emerging young artists but also that of household names like Jane Alexander, Beezy Bailey, or Mary Sibande who have donated artwork to the initiative.
To find out more about the event, we're joined by Jet Withers, a final-year student majoring in sculpture.
Guests
Zimbabwean-born South African Martin Hulbert has made London his s new creative home, where he's put his career at the top of his priority list.
No stranger to performing or recording, his first single Better Man dropped four years ago to homegrown success.
He's now signed to Universal Music South Africa, and he's back with new music, a five-track E.P titled, Vol 1., which includes the single Be More Careful.
This book is a work of speculative fiction, and it was written in 2018 before any of us had ever heard of Covid-19. It's called The End of Men. Author Christina Sweeney-Baird joins Pippa for a conversation about the book.
