Music with Matt Gardiner

Pietermaritzburg-born and bred musician, Matt Gardiner, is no stranger to the South African music scene. He was in the Top 37 on Idols SA 2016 and has opened for major artists including Prime Circle, Arno Carstens, Desmond, and the Tutus, and many more.

He's also performed live at events such as the Umhlanga Food and Music Festival, White Mountain Music Festival, Poet’s Porch Music Festival, Music in the Hills, and Taaibos July. Although he has yet to bring out an album, Matt has had 5 singles so far and a sixth in collaboration with the electronic music duo, Wax Beach.

His latest single, ‘Brown Hair, Brown Eyes' dropped in late August.