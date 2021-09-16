Reflections on Michael Schumacher

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Today at 06:10
The News from Down Under with Katie MacDonald
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie MacDonald
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:10
The Sunday Paper Review with Ismail Lagardien
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ismail Lagardien
Today at 07:40
REPLAY: School refusal can be a sign of something deeper, a psychologist explains
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:10
Addicts Give Back By Cleaning Up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Marita Petersen - Ward 68 Councilor at South African Goverment
Gregory Craig - Founder and Director at Freeway Ministries
Emile Naiker
Today at 08:45
WOOLWORTHS PILOTS IN-STORE REUSABLE SHOPPING BAG COLLECTION
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Feroz Koor - Head of sustainability at Woolworths South Africa
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds: The Boss Baby: Family Business
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:40
This Day in History Competition John Travolta
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Latest Local
"I wanted fame, but LA wasn't for me" Oscar von Memerty on being authentic Sara-Jayne King meets Oscar von Memerty who talks about the importance of being authentic and being disillusioned with LA. 25 September 2021 11:26 AM
'My dream dance partner is Trevor Noah!' - Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse Sara-Jayne King is joined by Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse as the latest season of the show returns to BBC Brit on Sunday. 25 September 2021 10:48 AM
Don't munch on a hunch - advice on mushroom foraging from a local mycologist Sara-Jayne King speaks to amateur mycologist Peter Herrmann about the benefits and uses of mycelium and mushrooms. 25 September 2021 10:25 AM
Unisa has to include teaching and learning in Afrikaans, rules ConCourt Mandy Wiener speaks to Alana Bailey, Deputy Executive at Afriforum, Solidarity & Come Home Campaign. 23 September 2021 1:11 PM
SABC once again punting for household levy rather than traditional TV licence Outa's Stephanie Fick speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the SABC proposal to institute a household levy rather than TV licence. 23 September 2021 11:10 AM
Taxi shooting: Despite 3 members killed 'peace deal not in jeopardy' says Cata Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cata's Mandla Hermanus about whether the peace deal will remain intact after these latest shootings. 23 September 2021 8:19 AM
Sasol will spend up to R25bn to meet new emissions reduction target by 2030 Sasol aims to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 30% come 2030. The Money Show interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler 22 September 2021 7:41 PM
Hot rocks as a way to make renewables sustainable The options for grid storage keep improving, but there is not a clear winner yet. 22 September 2021 7:15 PM
Consumer inflation edges up in August, petrol price in SA hits all-time high SA's consumer price inflation went up to 4.9% in August. The Money Show interviews Citibank economist Gina Schoeman. 22 September 2021 6:47 PM
At a loose end this Heritage Day Weekend? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top picks! Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape this Heritage Day weekend. 25 September 2021 7:58 AM
'It's how we love to do it in France' - French baker dishes on 'Paris Cape Town' Presenter Amy McIver chats to Serena Obadia about working for the French bakery in Cape Town. 24 September 2021 9:08 AM
Got Johnson & Johnson? A 2nd shot provides excellent protection, studies show Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 22 September 2021 12:11 PM
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy McIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
Singer-songwriter Kahn Morbee talks new solo album and musical influences Presenter Mike Wills chats with musical artist Kahn Morbee about his latest solo album. 24 September 2021 8:12 AM
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 17 September 2021 11:19 AM
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
New data shows second dose of J&J jab boosts protection against Covid-19 Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UCT public health specialist Prof Landon Myer about the Johnson & Johnson booster shot. 23 September 2021 11:01 AM
Woman plays prank on new homeowner, leaves spine-chilling note 'written' by doll Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Euro 21 September 2021 1:48 PM
UK slammed for keeping SA on 'red list', DIRCO vows to fight Lester Kiewit is joined by David Frost of the SA Tourism Services Association as SA remains on UK Covid red list. 20 September 2021 1:13 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Regulator approves three controversial Karpowership floating power stations Mandy Wiener interviews Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence. 22 September 2021 1:16 PM
Your personality affects your finances – know thyself, and thy weaknesses Wasanga Mehana interviews Athenkosi Sawutana, a Content Creator at JustMoney. 22 September 2021 11:05 AM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Reflections on Michael Schumacher

Reflections on Michael Schumacher

16 September 2021 1:47 PM

Pippa speaks to Martin Myers who normally talks music but now comes in as a sports fanatic. He shares a brilliant story of meeting Schumacher and discovering what a humble soul he is.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment News: Movies and the latest from TV

23 September 2021 3:14 PM

Pippa looks at what's on the circuit, and the deputy editor of TVPlus magazine Craig Falck has been following the latest on TV. He shares all with us.

Book Club: Penny Haw

23 September 2021 2:44 PM

Guest: Local writer Penny Haw 

Penny is a long-time journalist and columnist who has written for many of our local newspapers and magazines, and has previously penned a children’s book -  but her new novel The Wilderness Between Us is her first venture into adult fiction.  The book was recently published by a US-based publisher, Koehler Books, and is available in stores as we speak. 

Happy Home and Garden: Outdoor spaces with Sprung

23 September 2021 2:03 PM

Pippa is joined on the line by Nicola Polmans, the founder of Sprung. They're manufacturers of fire pits, outdoor furniture, and outdoor kitchens.

On the couch: Director Meg Rickards on Kaalgat Karel

23 September 2021 1:49 PM

Guest: Meg Rickards | Director and co-writer of the film Kaalgat Karel

Filmed in Afrikaans with English titles, the movie is a light romantic comedy, the story of a streaker with a cheeky sense of humour and a great big heart. After one of his escapades goes wrong, he falls for the gorgeous paramedic who rescued him, but there’s a double problem – she’s a hard-working single mom with no time for his shenanigans, and he has a rival for her affections in the form of a wealthy and super-arrogant plastic surgeon. Will Karel spend the rest of his life in the friend zone or will true love win the day? You’ll have to watch it to find out.

Consumer Talk: Pet scams

22 September 2021 3:32 PM

Guests
Wendy Knowler | Consumer journalist
Debbi Rozowsky | Scammed by managed to get her money back
Mike Bolhuis | A Pretoria-based specialist investigator of serious violent and economic crimes. His company is called Specialised Security Services.  
Stephné Jackson of Stellenbosch-based registered NGO Watershed Animal Rescue.

Car Talk: A special look at bakkies

22 September 2021 2:11 PM

Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars. co. za

On the couch with container hardware store entrepreneur

22 September 2021 1:36 PM

Guest: Yanga Njozela who’s pioneering the concept of micro hardware stores operating out of shipping containers. 

Music with Lloyiso

21 September 2021 3:21 PM

Guest: Lloyiso Gijana

Hailing from just outside of Port Elizabeth, singer-songwriter, Lloyiso is touted to be the next big South African music star. He's no stranger to the music industry. In 2015, at the age of just 16-years, he appeared on South African Idol and placed fifth in the competition.

Sober Spring

21 September 2021 3:00 PM

Guest: Janet Gourand | Founder of Tribe Sober

Family Matters: Child Passenger Safety Week

21 September 2021 2:49 PM

Rayne Alexander is a content creator and PR strategist who is also an ambassador for this year’s Child Passenger Safety Week, which was launched as an awareness campaign by car seat manufacturers Maxi-Cosi 5 years ago. 

Cape Town approaches UK High Commissioner over SA's red list status

Local

Don't munch on a hunch - advice on mushroom foraging from a local mycologist

Local Lifestyle

'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career

Sport

Dystopia, BLM themes emerge at Art Basel fair

25 September 2021 6:03 PM

India to export 8 million Covid-19 jabs in October

25 September 2021 6:02 PM

Merkel makes final push for successor in Germany's knife-edge polls

25 September 2021 5:59 PM

