Happy Home and Garden - Gardening with Cherise Viljoen

Kirstenbosch senior horticulturist, Cherise Viljoen, answers gardening questions from our listeners.
Pippa looks at what's on the circuit, and the deputy editor of TVPlus magazine Craig Falck has been following the latest on TV. He shares all with us.
Guest: Local writer Penny Haw
Penny is a long-time journalist and columnist who has written for many of our local newspapers and magazines, and has previously penned a children’s book - but her new novel The Wilderness Between Us is her first venture into adult fiction. The book was recently published by a US-based publisher, Koehler Books, and is available in stores as we speak.
Pippa is joined on the line by Nicola Polmans, the founder of Sprung. They're manufacturers of fire pits, outdoor furniture, and outdoor kitchens.
Guest: Meg Rickards | Director and co-writer of the film Kaalgat Karel
Filmed in Afrikaans with English titles, the movie is a light romantic comedy, the story of a streaker with a cheeky sense of humour and a great big heart. After one of his escapades goes wrong, he falls for the gorgeous paramedic who rescued him, but there’s a double problem – she’s a hard-working single mom with no time for his shenanigans, and he has a rival for her affections in the form of a wealthy and super-arrogant plastic surgeon. Will Karel spend the rest of his life in the friend zone or will true love win the day? You’ll have to watch it to find out.
Wendy Knowler | Consumer journalist
Debbi Rozowsky | Scammed by managed to get her money back
Mike Bolhuis | A Pretoria-based specialist investigator of serious violent and economic crimes. His company is called Specialised Security Services.
Stephné Jackson of Stellenbosch-based registered NGO Watershed Animal Rescue.
Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars. co. za
Guest: Yanga Njozela who's pioneering the concept of micro hardware stores operating out of shipping containers.
Guest: Lloyiso Gijana
Hailing from just outside of Port Elizabeth, singer-songwriter, Lloyiso is touted to be the next big South African music star. He's no stranger to the music industry. In 2015, at the age of just 16-years, he appeared on South African Idol and placed fifth in the competition.
Guest: Janet Gourand | Founder of Tribe Sober
Rayne Alexander is a content creator and PR strategist who is also an ambassador for this year's Child Passenger Safety Week, which was launched as an awareness campaign by car seat manufacturers Maxi-Cosi 5 years ago.