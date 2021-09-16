Book Club: The End of Men

Guest: Meg Rickards | Director and co-writer of the film Kaalgat Karel



Filmed in Afrikaans with English titles, the movie is a light romantic comedy, the story of a streaker with a cheeky sense of humour and a great big heart. After one of his escapades goes wrong, he falls for the gorgeous paramedic who rescued him, but there’s a double problem – she’s a hard-working single mom with no time for his shenanigans, and he has a rival for her affections in the form of a wealthy and super-arrogant plastic surgeon. Will Karel spend the rest of his life in the friend zone or will true love win the day? You’ll have to watch it to find out.

arrow_forward