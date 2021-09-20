On the couch: Run, Henry, Run!

Guest: Henry Cock
Henry Cock took up road running in October last year. Less than a year later, he's using his newfound passion to raise awareness about mental health. Henry is attempting to set a World Record for the most half marathons run in consecutive days. He's running 133 half marathons in 133 days. That's about 21km every day for 133 consecutive days.
Henry began his quest on 6 July from Kosi Bay, along South Africa's northeastern coastline. He'll run along the coastline to Alexander Bay on the Namibian border.
The total distance is around 2800km and includes a combination of trail and road running through some of South Africa's most beautiful and rarest landscapes.
In our health and wellness segment today we want to take a closer look at the use of skin lightening products, and particularly the question of their side effects if used incorrectly. These products are among the world’s top-selling skincare treatments, used in some cases for treating blemishes and age spots, but in many cases speaking to a very complex social history around the perceived value attached to fairer skin.
Guest:Dr. Farzana Rahiman | A lecturer at the University of the Western Cape and the lead researcher in the Department of Medical Biosciences’ Skin Lab.
It’s Film Club rather than Book Club today, and as the latest Bond movie No Time To Die launches on circuit today, what else could we talk about but Daniel Craig’s swansong in the role of 007?
Joining Pippa to chat about the film is Stefan Rheeder who is a Marketing Manager for United International Pictures in South Africa.
