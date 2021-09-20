Music with Simone Govender

In today's music segment, we feature the sounds of Yoav Sadan.

He goes by the mononym Yoav. He's an Israeli-born musician, who calls South Africa, specifically Cape Town his home. His music, which can be categorised as Electronica or Indie-Pop, features his own vocals, often accompaniment by an acoustic guitar. Since the release of his debut album Charmed and Strange in 2008, Yoav has released four more albums, the last one in 2018.

He's back with new music, for the first time since then. His single, titled "Seven Years" has recently dropped on all digital platforms.

