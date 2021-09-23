On the couch: Director Meg Rickards on Kaalgat Karel

Guest: Meg Rickards | Director and co-writer of the film Kaalgat Karel
Filmed in Afrikaans with English titles, the movie is a light romantic comedy, the story of a streaker with a cheeky sense of humour and a great big heart. After one of his escapades goes wrong, he falls for the gorgeous paramedic who rescued him, but there’s a double problem – she’s a hard-working single mom with no time for his shenanigans, and he has a rival for her affections in the form of a wealthy and super-arrogant plastic surgeon. Will Karel spend the rest of his life in the friend zone or will true love win the day? You’ll have to watch it to find out.
Some of the world’s top advertising creatives will be descending on Cape Town later this month, as the city plays host to the annual Loeries Creative Week and the acclaimed Loeries Awards. The event recognises excellence in many forms of advertising and marketing, and this year our own Primedia Broadcasting is delighted to be an official partner on the Radio and Audio category.
As a commercial station, we depend on radio advertising to stay on air – but it can be a love/hate relationship at times because a poorly crafted advert can be an unwelcome interruption, an irritation, or even worse, a reason to switch off. On the other hand, great advertising fits seamlessly into a show, makes listeners smile or laugh or think or take an interest, and most importantly, keeps them tuned in for moe.
We far prefer the latter, which is why we’re joining hand with the Loeries for this important category.
Guest: Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj.
Today is World Teacher’s Day, a day for recognising and expressing gratitude to the men and women who we entrust with our children’s education. But it’s also a day to remember that teaching itself is a process of ongoing learning - especially in the age of digital technology, where students are interacting in spaces that many teaches have never personally navigated. How do you guide your students through safe use of their devices and the online world, if you yourself aren’t that familiar with them?
Well thankfully there are people out there who are prepared to take the time to teach the teachers, and my guest today is one of them.
Guest: Dean McCoubrey | The founder of MySocialLife, a business that offers online safety and digital life skills courses. They’ve just launched a brand new program aimed specifically at helping teachers to improve their awareness of digital platforms and the risks that come with them.
Lifestyle and travel journalist Allison Foat recently spent a leisurely few days meandering through some of the small towns of Hessequa and she found a whole lot more than she was expecting. Today tells us all about it.
The world's largest timed cycle race, the Cape Town Cycle Tour, is taking place this coming Sunday after a hiatus of a year and a half due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, it was the last major event to take place in 2020 before the shutdown and is the first to take place since the easing of restrictions under Level 1. There will be a field of 18 thousand cyclists, mostly South African, and about 850 registered internationals.
To find out more, we speak to Dave Bellairs, director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust.
Johannesburg-born, but Cape Town-bred singer, songwriter, and actor, Emma Van Heyn, has just released her latest single. It's the 4th since her first album, which she produced in 2016 when she was a drama student at Stellenbosch University.
Emma grew up around music. Her father was an opera singer, and her grandparents were quite well-known musicians back in the day.
She started playing the piano at the age of four and composed her first song at the age of 6. By 13, she was also writing the words to her music.
But the song we're talking about today, "Looking for Amanda" is her first in exactly year, and she's hoping to have a second album out by around March next year.
October is World Mental Health Month which aims to raise awareness of the issues surrounding our mental well-being. The Cape Town International Kite Festival has been the flagship event for Cape Mental Health since 1994, and every year the festival flies kites for hope and mental wellness. Although this year there isn't a physical festival due to Covid-19, there are 2 pop-up fly events.
The first one is on Sunday 10 October at Dolphin Beach and the second is on Saturday 23 October at Zandvlei Nature Reserve. There will be professional kiters at both events, but people are most welcome to pop to bring their own kites along.
We speak to Barbara Meyer, public education PR, and communications officer for Cape Mental Health.
Time now for our Legal Talk and this week we are speaking about Family Trusts with Nicolene Schoeman-Louw, Managing Director of Schoeman Law Incorporated.
Food scientist and author Annelien Pienaar's first book, "Boerekos with a Twist" was a huge success running into the 5th edition in Afrikaans and second in English.
And her new book "Meat", which came out in June in English and Afrikaans, is also doing very well all over the world.
It's basically a comprehensive guide to all the different cuts of meat and how to cook them to their best advantage.
Published by Human and Rousseau, it’s available in stores now at R380 a copy at all good bookstores. We speak to her about the book.
Award-winning chef Bertus Basson and co-owner chef Drikus Brink have opened a new spot called “Geuwels” at Vergenoegd Löw Wine Estate.
Eat Out partnership with Restaurant Week, which runs twice a year - in Spring and in Autumn.
Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of Content at Food24 and Eat Out
These last 19 months have been trying for everyone, with lockdown meaning that our lives have been more separate from one another - our friends, family, and colleagues. Well, Nicci Cloete, a professional life coach with a passion for mindfulness practices has come up with an idea to help people who are feeling lonely and isolated.
She uses mindfulness as a tool to facilitate, support, and sustain meaningful positive change in her clients and offers a free weekly online meditation sitting each Monday evening as a way to encourage a sense of ‘ubuntu’ – togetherness – during these times of unprecedented change and uncertainty.
She's offering free online meditation sittings every Monday evening as a way to encourage a sense of ‘ubuntu’ – togetherness – during these times of unprecedented change and uncertainty.