FOOD: Masterchef's beloved Siphokazi has a new cookbook out!

Today at 15:40
Green Energy Job Creation: The lesson from Denmark
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Ambassador of Denmark
Today at 15:50
Nedbank Credit has reduced minimum income
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mpho Sadiki
Today at 16:55
Facebook Global Outage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulin
Today at 17:05
Constitutional Court Nominations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Today at 17:20
Law stopping single fathers from registering children in their name is unconstitutional
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stanley Malematja
Latest Local
Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal reporter Karyn Maughan about Jason Rohde's SCA application. 5 October 2021 1:57 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Daily new Covid-19 cases in South Africa continue to drop NICD reports a further 39 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,819 to date. 5 October 2021 1:08 PM
View all Local
ActionSA isn't the only party that failed to register abbreviated name, says IEC Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo about the absense of ActionSA's name on ballot papers. 5 October 2021 3:00 PM
Ward councillor Nora Grose makes it to DA's PR candidate list despite fraud case Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to DA MP Emma Powell about the ongoing case against DA ward councillor Nora Grose. 5 October 2021 12:58 PM
'EFF is unapologetically radical. We are a militant movement' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reggie Snyders EFF WC Deputy Provincial Secretary.  5 October 2021 8:50 AM
View all Politics
Numsa strike: 'Our members suffered during Covid. We suffered under lockdown' Mandy Wiener interviews Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola. 5 October 2021 1:12 PM
Small or medium-sized business? Retail Capital wants to help you with a loan The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Karl Westvig, CEO of Retail Capital. 4 October 2021 7:32 PM
Why Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram may have gone down around the world The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan McLeod, Editor at TechCentral. 4 October 2021 6:48 PM
View all Business
Study finds micro blood clots are likely behind the symptoms of long Covid Africa Melane speaks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Physiological Sciences Department at Stellenbosch University. 5 October 2021 10:32 AM
Parents urged to vet driving schools before booking lessons for kids Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to He and She Driving School's head instructor CJ Oosthuizen about tips for teaching kids how... 5 October 2021 8:42 AM
Should you get vaccinated - even if you've had Covid-19? John Maytham interviews Professor Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology at Stellenbosch University. 4 October 2021 4:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley. 5 October 2021 11:01 AM
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim about the global Facebook outage. 5 October 2021 7:53 AM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
View all Africa
'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely' Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 5 October 2021 2:26 PM
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale. 5 October 2021 12:22 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Opinion

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
FOOD: Masterchef's beloved Siphokazi has a new cookbook out!

FOOD: Masterchef's beloved Siphokazi has a new cookbook out!

27 September 2021 2:21 PM

Siphokazi Mdlankomo was the runner-up in season 3 of SA Masterchef, which was broadcast back in 2014.  She might not have taken home the trophy in the end, but the show did provide a launchpad for a career as a food writer, product ambassador, and TV chef. She now has a new cookbook to add to the list of achievements, called Hearty Home Food with Sipho, published by Human and Rousseau.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Family matters: World Teachers' Day - SA educator makes shortlist for 'StartUp Company of the Year'

5 October 2021 2:38 PM

Today is World Teacher’s Day, a day for recognising and expressing gratitude to the men and women who we entrust with our children’s education. But it’s also a day to remember that teaching itself is a process of ongoing learning -  especially in the age of digital technology, where students are interacting in spaces that many teaches have never personally navigated.  How do you guide your students through safe use of their devices and the online world, if you yourself aren’t that familiar with them?
Well thankfully there are people out there who are prepared to take the time to teach the teachers, and my guest today is one of them.


Guest: Dean McCoubrey | The founder of MySocialLife, a business that offers online safety and digital life skills courses. They’ve just launched a brand new program aimed specifically at helping teachers to improve their awareness of digital platforms and the risks that come with them.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel: Hessequa region

5 October 2021 2:21 PM

Lifestyle and travel journalist Allison Foat recently spent a leisurely few days meandering through some of the small towns of Hessequa and she found a whole lot more than she was expecting.  Today tells us all about it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust Director David Bellairs on Sunday's upcoming event

5 October 2021 1:54 PM

The world's largest timed cycle race, the Cape Town Cycle Tour, is taking place this coming Sunday after a hiatus of a year and a half due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, it was the last major event to take place in 2020 before the shutdown and is the first to take place since the easing of restrictions under Level 1. There will be a field of 18 thousand cyclists, mostly South African, and about 850 registered internationals. 
To find out more, we speak to Dave Bellairs, director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Emma van Heyn

4 October 2021 3:10 PM

Johannesburg-born, but Cape Town-bred singer, songwriter, and actor, Emma Van Heyn,  has just released her latest single. It's the 4th since her first album, which she produced in 2016 when she was a drama student at Stellenbosch University.
Emma grew up around music.  Her father was an opera singer, and her grandparents were quite well-known musicians back in the day.
She started playing the piano at the age of four and composed her first song at the age of 6.  By 13, she was also writing the words to her music.
But the song we're talking about today, "Looking for Amanda" is her first in exactly year, and she's hoping to have a second album out by around March next year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Month: Kite Festival

4 October 2021 3:04 PM

October is World Mental Health Month which aims to raise awareness of the issues surrounding our mental well-being. The Cape Town International Kite Festival has been the flagship event for Cape Mental Health since 1994, and every year the festival flies kites for hope and mental wellness.  Although this year there isn't a physical festival due to Covid-19, there are 2 pop-up fly events.
The first one is on Sunday 10 October at Dolphin Beach and the second is on Saturday 23 October at Zandvlei Nature Reserve. There will be professional kiters at both events, but people are most welcome to pop to bring their own kites along.
We speak to Barbara Meyer, public education PR, and communications officer for Cape Mental Health.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk: Everything you need to know about family trusts

4 October 2021 2:56 PM

Time now for our Legal Talk and this week we are speaking about Family Trusts with Nicolene Schoeman-Louw, Managing Director of Schoeman Law Incorporated.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food: Annelien Pienaar on her new book 'Meat'

4 October 2021 2:16 PM

Food scientist and author Annelien Pienaar's first book, "Boerekos with a Twist" was a huge success running into the 5th edition in Afrikaans and second in English.
And her new book "Meat", which came out in June in English and Afrikaans, is also doing very well all over the world.
It's basically a comprehensive guide to all the different cuts of meat and how to cook them to their best advantage.
Published by Human and Rousseau, it’s available in stores now at R380 a copy at all good bookstores. We speak to her about the book.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant News with Eat Out

4 October 2021 1:54 PM

Award-winning chef Bertus Basson and co-owner chef Drikus Brink have opened a new spot called “Geuwels” at Vergenoegd Löw Wine Estate. 
Eat Out partnership with Restaurant Week, which runs twice a year - in Spring and in Autumn. 

Guest: Tessa Purdon |  Head of Content at Food24 and Eat Out

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Nicci Cloete's online meditations

4 October 2021 1:40 PM

These last 19 months have been trying for everyone, with lockdown meaning that our lives have been more separate from one another - our friends, family, and colleagues. Well, Nicci Cloete, a professional life coach with a passion for mindfulness practices has come up with an idea to help people who are feeling lonely and isolated.
She uses mindfulness as a tool to facilitate, support, and sustain meaningful positive change in her clients and offers a free weekly online meditation sitting each Monday evening as a way to encourage a sense of ‘ubuntu’ – togetherness – during these times of unprecedented change and uncertainty.
She's offering free online meditation sittings every Monday evening as a way to encourage a sense of ‘ubuntu’ – togetherness – during these times of unprecedented change and uncertainty.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest from the small screen

1 October 2021 3:15 PM

Guests
Producer Rafiq Wagiet offers a podcast suggestion
EWN's Chanel September looks at the movies
TVPlus magazine's Deputy Editor Craig Falck shares all the updates from the small screen.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction

Local

Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves

Business World

Lobby group underscores need for gun safety after EC boy accidentally shot dead

Local

EWN Highlights

World Netball names Bongi Msomi as official Athlete Ambassador for Africa

5 October 2021 3:14 PM

Mayor Moerane: Plans to take over electricity supply in Soweto at final stages

5 October 2021 2:50 PM

Cop details how one of the suspects opened fire at Nathaniel Julies

5 October 2021 2:28 PM

