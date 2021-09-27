Music with Vicky Sampson

Today is World Teacher’s Day, a day for recognising and expressing gratitude to the men and women who we entrust with our children’s education. But it’s also a day to remember that teaching itself is a process of ongoing learning - especially in the age of digital technology, where students are interacting in spaces that many teaches have never personally navigated. How do you guide your students through safe use of their devices and the online world, if you yourself aren’t that familiar with them?

Well thankfully there are people out there who are prepared to take the time to teach the teachers, and my guest today is one of them.





Guest: Dean McCoubrey | The founder of MySocialLife, a business that offers online safety and digital life skills courses. They’ve just launched a brand new program aimed specifically at helping teachers to improve their awareness of digital platforms and the risks that come with them.

