Travel and Tourism: Noordhoek open gardens event

With less than 4 weeks to go until election day, party manifestos have been launched, candidate lists finalised and published, and posters are starting to go up all over town. The decision not to delay the polls caught most parties by surprise, so it’s been a bit of a rush job for everyone, as can be seen in the chaos around finalising candidate lists and the ongoing arguments over the ballot paper itself.

Now over the next few weeks, we’re going to touch base each Wednesday with one of our Eyewitness News Reporters for some insight into the specific areas they’ve been covering and the key issues that are likely to influence voting in those parts of Cape Town. But we thought we’d start with a slightly bigger picture view of what is at stake in our key listenership areas here in the Western Cape.

Cape Town editor for Eyewitness News Charlotte Kilbane joins Pippa to chat about some of the key figures and issues that are likely to play a big role leading up to 1 November.

arrow_forward