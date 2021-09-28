Music with Yoav

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
How we treat the homeless is a test of our inner ubuntu
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Haywood - Director at Section27
Today at 16:05
What do we say to the Anti Vaxxers?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aisha Abdool Karim - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 16:20
Fixing data blind spots is the key to solving violence against women and children
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Alexandra Parker
Today at 16:55
The status of The SADC in Northern Mozambique
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Today at 17:05
The five-month digital migration target
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:20
The Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anton Harber - Campaign for Free Expression
Today at 17:45
Free yourself! Learn to love your body, no matter what the scale says.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carryn Ann Nel
Latest Local
Confirmed rabies case in Gordon's Bay, State Vet says 'there may be other cases' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to State Veterinarian Dr. Vivien Malan about the rabies case reported in Gordon's Bay. 6 October 2021 3:16 PM
Action SA wants Electoral Court to hear ballot paper case on Friday Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ActionSA's national chairperson Michael Beaumont about the party's legal battle with the... 6 October 2021 1:38 PM
[PICTURES] Uproar over tacky 'stadium' built by E Cape govt with R15 million Mandy Wiener interviews Newzroom Afrika Reporter Sipha Khema. 6 October 2021 1:11 PM
View all Local
Should political party 'broken' election promises be illegal? Analysts weigh in Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Cathy Powell and Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar about how voters should hold politicians to account. 6 October 2021 11:05 AM
Cape Coloured Congress: 'Our focus is on the coloured people' Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams. 6 October 2021 9:10 AM
Unmarried fathers win right to register children's births in SA - explained Zita Hansungule, of the Centre For Child Law, outlines the ConCourt ruling to Refilwe Moloto. 6 October 2021 7:48 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Black business in South Africa dates back to the late Iron Age Lester Kiewit interviews Phakamisa Ndzamela, author of "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in SA". 6 October 2021 10:05 AM
'It's terrible - they've got R1 trillion and we've only got 7% of that!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron (MD, Vestact Asset Management) about Sanlam taking over Absa's investment unit. 5 October 2021 9:16 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
View all Business
Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena about safety "de-speccing". 6 October 2021 3:06 PM
What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town. 6 October 2021 2:20 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
French Catholic Church clergy sexually abused 200 000 children – inquiry Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 6 October 2021 11:38 AM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
'Molnupiravir seem highly effective in treating Covid-19' John Maytham interviews Dr Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. 5 October 2021 4:41 PM
View all World
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Kevin Grant, an African American living in Cape Town. 6 October 2021 2:20 PM
'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely' Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 5 October 2021 2:26 PM
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale. 5 October 2021 12:22 PM
View all Opinion

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Music with Yoav

Music with Yoav

28 September 2021 3:13 PM

In today's music segment, we feature the sounds of Yoav Sadan.
He goes by the mononym Yoav.  He's an Israeli-born musician, who calls South Africa, specifically Cape Town his home. His music, which can be categorised as Electronica or Indie-Pop, features his own vocals, often accompaniment by an acoustic guitar. Since the release of his debut album Charmed and Strange in 2008, Yoav has released four more albums, the last one in 2018.
He's back with new music, for the first time since then. His single, titled "Seven Years" has recently dropped on all digital platforms.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Car Talk: Reviewing Toyota Land Cruiser 300

6 October 2021 2:08 PM

News
Traffic fines 
Car review, and listener questions

 

Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rabies case confirmed in Gordon's Bay

6 October 2021 1:47 PM

The Boland State Veterinarian's office has confirmed a case of rabies in a dog in the residential area of Gordon's Bay, saying it was identified at a private clinic.
Officials suspect it may have been attacked by an animal roaming the streets.

We speak to Dr. Vivien Malan, chief state veterinarian for the Boland region.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Political landscape as we head into local government elections

6 October 2021 1:39 PM

With less than 4 weeks to go until election day, party manifestos have been launched, candidate lists finalised and published, and posters are starting to go up all over town.  The decision not to delay the polls caught most parties by surprise, so it’s been a bit of a rush job for everyone, as can be seen in the chaos around finalising candidate lists and the ongoing arguments over the ballot paper itself.
Now over the next few weeks, we’re going to touch base each Wednesday with one of our Eyewitness News Reporters for some insight into the specific areas they’ve been covering and the key issues that are likely to influence voting in those parts of Cape Town.  But we thought we’d start with a slightly bigger picture view of what is at stake in our key listenership areas here in the Western Cape.
Cape Town editor for Eyewitness News Charlotte Kilbane joins Pippa to chat about some of the key figures and issues that are likely to play a big role leading up to 1 November. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Loeries

5 October 2021 3:46 PM

Some of the world’s top advertising creatives will be descending on Cape Town later this month, as the city plays host to the annual Loeries Creative Week and the acclaimed Loeries Awards.  The event recognises excellence in many forms of advertising and marketing, and this year our own Primedia Broadcasting is delighted to be an official partner on the Radio and Audio category.
As a commercial station, we depend on radio advertising to stay on air – but it can be a love/hate relationship at times because a poorly crafted advert can be an unwelcome interruption, an irritation, or even worse, a reason to switch off.  On the other hand, great advertising fits seamlessly into a show, makes listeners smile or laugh or think or take an interest, and most importantly, keeps them tuned in for moe.
We far prefer the latter, which is why we’re joining hand with the Loeries for this important category. 

Guest: Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family matters: World Teachers' Day - SA educator makes shortlist for 'StartUp Company of the Year'

5 October 2021 2:38 PM

Today is World Teacher’s Day, a day for recognising and expressing gratitude to the men and women who we entrust with our children’s education. But it’s also a day to remember that teaching itself is a process of ongoing learning -  especially in the age of digital technology, where students are interacting in spaces that many teaches have never personally navigated.  How do you guide your students through safe use of their devices and the online world, if you yourself aren’t that familiar with them?
Well thankfully there are people out there who are prepared to take the time to teach the teachers, and my guest today is one of them.


Guest: Dean McCoubrey | The founder of MySocialLife, a business that offers online safety and digital life skills courses. They’ve just launched a brand new program aimed specifically at helping teachers to improve their awareness of digital platforms and the risks that come with them.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel: Hessequa region

5 October 2021 2:21 PM

Lifestyle and travel journalist Allison Foat recently spent a leisurely few days meandering through some of the small towns of Hessequa and she found a whole lot more than she was expecting.  Today tells us all about it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust Director David Bellairs on Sunday's upcoming event

5 October 2021 1:54 PM

The world's largest timed cycle race, the Cape Town Cycle Tour, is taking place this coming Sunday after a hiatus of a year and a half due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, it was the last major event to take place in 2020 before the shutdown and is the first to take place since the easing of restrictions under Level 1. There will be a field of 18 thousand cyclists, mostly South African, and about 850 registered internationals. 
To find out more, we speak to Dave Bellairs, director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Emma van Heyn

4 October 2021 3:10 PM

Johannesburg-born, but Cape Town-bred singer, songwriter, and actor, Emma Van Heyn,  has just released her latest single. It's the 4th since her first album, which she produced in 2016 when she was a drama student at Stellenbosch University.
Emma grew up around music.  Her father was an opera singer, and her grandparents were quite well-known musicians back in the day.
She started playing the piano at the age of four and composed her first song at the age of 6.  By 13, she was also writing the words to her music.
But the song we're talking about today, "Looking for Amanda" is her first in exactly year, and she's hoping to have a second album out by around March next year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Month: Kite Festival

4 October 2021 3:04 PM

October is World Mental Health Month which aims to raise awareness of the issues surrounding our mental well-being. The Cape Town International Kite Festival has been the flagship event for Cape Mental Health since 1994, and every year the festival flies kites for hope and mental wellness.  Although this year there isn't a physical festival due to Covid-19, there are 2 pop-up fly events.
The first one is on Sunday 10 October at Dolphin Beach and the second is on Saturday 23 October at Zandvlei Nature Reserve. There will be professional kiters at both events, but people are most welcome to pop to bring their own kites along.
We speak to Barbara Meyer, public education PR, and communications officer for Cape Mental Health.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk: Everything you need to know about family trusts

4 October 2021 2:56 PM

Time now for our Legal Talk and this week we are speaking about Family Trusts with Nicolene Schoeman-Louw, Managing Director of Schoeman Law Incorporated.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe

Lifestyle

[PICTURES] Uproar over tacky 'stadium' built by E Cape govt with R15 million

Local Business

What it’s like for an African American to live in Africa

Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Two priests cleared after Vatican sex abuse trial

6 October 2021 2:37 PM

Sail on: Cruise tourism set to return to CT

6 October 2021 2:31 PM

WC police confiscate drugs worth R2m in Beaufort West, Laingsburg

6 October 2021 12:55 PM

