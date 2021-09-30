Privilege of Movement Festival

We are really privileged when we live in a neighbourhood that has a sense of community, where you are on first-name terms with the people who live in your building or street and can stop to have a conversation in your local shops.

But the Covid-19 pandemic has a very negative impact on these small businesses, and many of them have had to downsize or even close down.

This is why I was very happy to read about a new web app, Hoodlinkd, which essentially helps connect these companies in a specific area with the people who live and work there.

It offers a way for the businesses to market their product or service to the community, but also offers residents the opportunity to tap into and support their local entrepreneurs.

To find out more, we're talking to Mike McLennan, marketing director of Hoodlinkd.

