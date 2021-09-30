Music with Nduduzo Makhathini

Rafiq Wagiet | CapeTalk producer
This coming weekend marks the second online edition of The Fertility Show Africa – an event that brings together experts from all over the world who are involved in the field of fertility. From legal experts who will talk to the laws around surrogacy, to doctors who specialise in fertility preservation, sperm donation, egg freezing, IVF and conditions like PCOS and endometriosis, the panel of speakers will offer expert commentary and share the latest developments in the field of infertility treatment and the options available to those whose journey to parenthood has not gone as planned.
The show includes specialists from the US, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa, and will be happening online tomorrow and Sunday – if you’d like to join in, visit https://fertilityshowafrica.com or book your tickets on Quicket.
Guest: Mandy Rodrigues | Clinical psychologist who has worked in the field of infertility for the last 24 years,
We’re heading to Ireland for today’s edition of Book Club because author Cecelia Ahern is joining us on the show. Her first novel PS, I Love You, was written when she was only 21 years old. It was an international bestseller, was turned into a hit movie, and launched a writing career which would see her go on to sell over 25 million copies of her novels and win several awards including the Irish Post Award for Literature and the Irish Book Award for Popular Fiction
The latest work is called Freckles and it introduces us to a most wonderfully memorable character named Allegra Bird as she tries to figure out what to do with her life and what and who is really important to her.
We are really privileged when we live in a neighbourhood that has a sense of community, where you are on first-name terms with the people who live in your building or street and can stop to have a conversation in your local shops.
But the Covid-19 pandemic has a very negative impact on these small businesses, and many of them have had to downsize or even close down.
This is why I was very happy to read about a new web app, Hoodlinkd, which essentially helps connect these companies in a specific area with the people who live and work there.
It offers a way for the businesses to market their product or service to the community, but also offers residents the opportunity to tap into and support their local entrepreneurs.
To find out more, we're talking to Mike McLennan, marketing director of Hoodlinkd.
Celebrated vocalist and instrumentalist, Sam Ndlovu, is probably best known as part of the iconic Afro-fusion band, Stimela, which was founded during the 1970s by the late Ray Phiri.
The group has not been very active since about 2019, but in May of this year, Sam returned to the music scene with his first solo single, La Bhembe.
And a 4-track EP, Carry On, came out last Friday, which also features his second single, Ngomgqibelo.
Born in Mpumalanga, he discovered his love for music at a young age and by the time he was in his mid-teens, he'd already started his own band.
In the late 1990s, he had a group called Black Chain which performed at various festivals, often sharing a stage with Stimela.
Then in 2010, Ray Phiri contacted him and asked him to join the band. And the rest is history as they say.
Dr. Kavendren Odayar, a psychiatrist practising in Gqeberha with a special interest in addictions, and a senior lecturer in Stellenbosch University's department of psychiatry.
Guest: Angelo d'Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.
Guests: Johnny Cleggs's sons Jesse and Jaron Clegg
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Aaniyah Omardien | Founder of the Beach Co-op Organisation
Chandru Wadhwani | Joint MD of Extrupet
Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena