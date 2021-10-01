Health and Wellness: The danger of skin lightening creams

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Latest Local
'Stereotyping a community fans racial tensions more than a poster' - Steenhuisen Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 10 October 2021 10:18 AM
"You need to have an end point" - advice for couples struggling with infertility Sara-Jayne King speaks to clinical psychologist Mandy Rodrigues about the psychological impact of infertility on women and men. 9 October 2021 11:14 AM
Is there still time to save for the festive season? Yes, says financial expert Sara-Jayne King speaks to certified financial planner Kirsty Scully about the best way to budget for the festive season. 9 October 2021 10:34 AM
View all Local
Angelo Agrizzi describes Gavin Watson as a master at bribing people Aubrey Masango speaks to the former Bosasa chief of operations and author of the tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'. 8 October 2021 1:11 PM
ANC will stamp out corruption – President Cyril Ramaphosa on campaign trail Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefular. 8 October 2021 12:44 PM
Top cop Khehla Sitole may lose his job after inquiry into fitness to hold office Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Gareth Newham from the Institute for Security Studies about Khehla Sitole's suspension... 8 October 2021 12:15 PM
View all Politics
Shareholder activists gun for Sasol and its 'climate lobbying' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Director at Just Share. 8 October 2021 2:42 PM
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram. 8 October 2021 1:46 PM
Lester samples 4 orange juice recipes. What's his verdict on the yummiest? Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Marais, Managing Director at Soga Organic and tests their wares. 8 October 2021 12:06 PM
View all Business
A 'last hurrah' for the popular Kia Sportage, limited edition hits the road Sara-Jayne King is joined by Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson who reviews the Kia Sportage GT Line 9 October 2021 11:46 AM
Rainy weather on Saturday – brilliant sunshine, warm weather on Sunday Here’s what to expect weatherwise in and around Cape Town this weekend. 8 October 2021 3:09 PM
Parents urged to look out for signs of mental distress in children Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Sadag operations manager Cassey Chambers about the increasing number of children facing men... 8 October 2021 10:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
View all Sport
Cape's favourite doctor and TV star Michael Mol takes over CapeTalk's airwaves Tune in for #AnHourWith Dr Michael Mol on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 8 October 2021 9:53 AM
It reads like an adventure story! - Johnny Clegg's sons on Scatterling of Africa CapeTalk Pippa Hudson chats to Johnny Clegg’s sons, Jesse and Jaron, about their father's memoir "Scatterling of Africa". 7 October 2021 4:38 PM
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Europe races to avoid winter wave of Covid-19 with booster shots Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Rob Watts. 8 October 2021 11:24 AM
UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UK correspondent John Adderley about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 October 2021 9:12 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:34 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all Africa
Why you should consider voting for an independent candidate – Mmusi Maimane Mandy Wiener interviews Maimane on the importance of independent candidates. 7 October 2021 1:58 PM
'Sleep ups productivity – and it burns fat – stop bragging about all-nighters' Africa Melane interviews fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen about getting a better quality of sleep. 7 October 2021 11:34 AM
Taliban are liars that use the name of Islam to gain power - Crystal Bayat (24) Refilwe Moloto interviews Afghan feminist Crystal Bayat. 7 October 2021 9:10 AM
View all Opinion

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Health and Wellness: The danger of skin lightening creams

Health and Wellness: The danger of skin lightening creams

1 October 2021 2:47 PM

In our health and wellness segment today we want to take a closer look at the use of skin lightening products, and particularly the question of their side effects if used incorrectly.  These products are among the world’s top-selling skincare treatments, used in some cases for treating blemishes and age spots, but in many cases speaking to a very complex social history around the perceived value attached to fairer skin. 

Guest:Dr. Farzana Rahiman | A lecturer at the University of the Western Cape and the lead researcher in the Department of Medical Biosciences’ Skin Lab. 


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment News: Podcasts, latest movies and TV shows

8 October 2021 3:29 PM

Rafiq Wagiet | CapeTalk producer
Chanel September | EWN reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness: The Fertility Show Africa

8 October 2021 2:56 PM

This coming weekend marks the second online edition of The Fertility Show Africa – an event that brings together experts from all over the world who are involved in the field of fertility.  From legal experts who will talk to the laws around surrogacy, to doctors who specialise in fertility preservation, sperm donation, egg freezing, IVF and conditions like PCOS and endometriosis, the panel of speakers will offer expert commentary and share the latest developments in the field of infertility treatment and the options available to those whose journey to parenthood has not gone as planned.
The show includes specialists from the US, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa, and will be happening online tomorrow and Sunday – if you’d like to join in, visit  https://fertilityshowafrica.com or book your tickets on Quicket. 

Guest:  Mandy Rodrigues | Clinical psychologist who has worked in the field of infertility for the last 24 years, 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Club: Cecilia Ahern

8 October 2021 2:23 PM

We’re heading to Ireland for today’s edition of Book Club because author Cecelia Ahern is joining us on the show. Her first novel PS, I Love You, was written when she was only 21 years old. It was an international bestseller, was turned into a hit movie, and launched a writing career which would see her go on to sell over 25 million copies of her novels and win several awards including the Irish Post Award for Literature and the Irish Book Award for Popular Fiction
The latest work is called Freckles and it introduces us to a most wonderfully memorable character named Allegra Bird as she tries to figure out what to do with her life and what and who is really important to her. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Hoodlinkd web app links local businesses, residents and visitors

8 October 2021 1:41 PM

We are really privileged when we live in a neighbourhood that has a sense of community, where you are on first-name terms with the people who live in your building or street and can stop to have a conversation in your local shops.
But the Covid-19 pandemic has a very negative impact on these small businesses, and many of them have had to downsize or even close down.
This is why I was very happy to read about a new web app, Hoodlinkd, which essentially helps connect these companies in a specific area with the people who live and work there.
It offers a way for the businesses to market their product or service to the community, but also offers residents the opportunity to tap into and support their local entrepreneurs.
To find out more, we're talking to Mike McLennan, marketing director of Hoodlinkd.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Sam Ndlovu

7 October 2021 3:16 PM

Celebrated vocalist and instrumentalist, Sam Ndlovu, is probably best known as part of the iconic Afro-fusion band, Stimela, which was founded during the 1970s by the late Ray Phiri.
 The group has not been very active since about 2019, but in May of this year, Sam returned to the music scene with his first solo single, La Bhembe.
 And a 4-track EP, Carry On, came out last Friday, which also features his second single, Ngomgqibelo.
 Born in Mpumalanga, he discovered his love for music at a young age and by the time he was in his mid-teens, he'd already started his own band.
 In the late 1990s, he had a group called Black Chain which performed at various festivals, often sharing a stage with Stimela.
 Then in 2010, Ray Phiri contacted him and asked him to join the band.  And the rest is history as they say.
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life Hack: How do you know if you are 'over the limit'?

7 October 2021 2:40 PM

Dr. Kavendren Odayar, a psychiatrist practising in Gqeberha with a special interest in addictions, and a senior lecturer in Stellenbosch University's department of psychiatry.
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Happy Home and Garden: DIY with Angelo

7 October 2021 2:07 PM

Guest: Angelo d’Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Johnny Clegg's sons speak about his memoir "Scatterling of Africa"

7 October 2021 1:41 PM

Guests: Johnny Cleggs’s sons Jesse and Jaron Clegg 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Plastic waste

6 October 2021 3:36 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Aaniyah Omardien | Founder of the Beach Co-op Organisation
Chandru Wadhwani | Joint MD of Extrupet

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Reviewing Toyota Land Cruiser 300

6 October 2021 2:08 PM

News
Traffic fines 
Car review, and listener questions

 

Guest: Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom formulating load shedding plan for weekend and early next week - spokesman

Local

'Stereotyping a community fans racial tensions more than a poster' - Steenhuisen

Local Politics

UK eases travel rules for South Africa in 'dramatic culling of the red list'

World

EWN Highlights

Employers urged to make use of COVID-19 vaccination pop-up sites

10 October 2021 10:29 AM

Wrong number: Squid Game card triggers call deluge

10 October 2021 10:12 AM

We are dealing with disputes within Zulu royal family: Ramaphosa

10 October 2021 8:22 AM

