Mental Health Month: Kite Festival

This coming weekend marks the second online edition of The Fertility Show Africa – an event that brings together experts from all over the world who are involved in the field of fertility. From legal experts who will talk to the laws around surrogacy, to doctors who specialise in fertility preservation, sperm donation, egg freezing, IVF and conditions like PCOS and endometriosis, the panel of speakers will offer expert commentary and share the latest developments in the field of infertility treatment and the options available to those whose journey to parenthood has not gone as planned.

The show includes specialists from the US, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa, and will be happening online tomorrow and Sunday – if you’d like to join in, visit https://fertilityshowafrica.com or book your tickets on Quicket.



Guest: Mandy Rodrigues | Clinical psychologist who has worked in the field of infertility for the last 24 years,

