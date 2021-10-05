Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust Director David Bellairs on Sunday's upcoming event

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Venture capital investment aims to take SA edtech startup global Bruce Whitfield interviews Willem Kitshoff, CEO of the d6 Group, and Keet van Zyl, a partner at Knife Capital. 12 October 2021 7:50 PM
Africa barely gets scraps, yet Pfizer blames Africans for slow vaccine rollout John Maytham interviews Tom Moultrie, Professor at the Centre for Actuarial Research. 12 October 2021 4:23 PM
Mpumalanga ANC to meet over murder accused MEC Mandla Msibi Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News political reporter Tshidi Madia about the Mpumalanga MEC who was arrested... 12 October 2021 1:52 PM
Please lend us your vote, here’s why – GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille Mandy Wiener interviews GOOD Party Leader Patricia de Lille. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Man wanted in connection with murder of Gugulethu woman who was burnt alive The Western Cape Community Safety Department is offering a R5,000 reward to anyone who can help locate murder suspect Lwazi Sibind... 12 October 2021 12:39 PM
Mashaba: ActionSA unapologetic about stance on border control, illegal migrants Breakfast host Refiilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about the party's offering ahead of the upcoming municipal... 12 October 2021 9:19 AM
Feel the Fire: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new campaign with branding expert Andy Rice 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
Gauteng cannabis producer to become first to list on JSE, 'in 4-6 months' The Money Show finds out about Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical's latest plans from CEO Gabriel Theron. 12 October 2021 8:29 PM
Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5% 'We need to grow much more to get back to 100'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital). 12 October 2021 6:58 PM
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation. 12 October 2021 5:09 PM
Anxious about re-entry into 'normal' life post Covid? Psychologist gives advice… Refilwe Moloto’s interviews clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus. 12 October 2021 2:06 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
Table Mountain Cableway slashes prices for locals to celebrate 92nd birthday Giselle Esau, Head of Marketing and Brand at Table Mountain Cableway speaks to Mandy Wiener. 12 October 2021 8:29 AM
Political puppet Chester Missing and his human Conrad Koch had a great lockdown The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chester Missing and Conrad Koch about money. 11 October 2021 8:03 PM
And we're off! (The red list, that is) just in time for the tourist season Mandy Weiner is joined by the Acting UK High Commissioner to South Africa as SA is officially removed from the UK's 'red list'. 11 October 2021 1:10 PM
Not just lip syncing: Gen Zers are using TikTok to talk about mental health Sara-Jayne King speaks to TikTok star Max Selwood about the generation of young people using social media to talk mental health. 11 October 2021 10:42 AM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. 11 October 2021 2:02 PM
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate? Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives. 11 October 2021 2:01 PM
Childhood obesity is slowly becoming a new pandemic John Maytham interviews Haley Cimring, Nutrition Science Team Lead at the Heart Foundation. 12 October 2021 5:09 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust Director David Bellairs on Sunday's upcoming event

Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust Director David Bellairs on Sunday's upcoming event

5 October 2021 1:54 PM

The world's largest timed cycle race, the Cape Town Cycle Tour, is taking place this coming Sunday after a hiatus of a year and a half due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, it was the last major event to take place in 2020 before the shutdown and is the first to take place since the easing of restrictions under Level 1. There will be a field of 18 thousand cyclists, mostly South African, and about 850 registered internationals. 
To find out more, we speak to Dave Bellairs, director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust.


Music: QUERIDO makes a comeback

12 October 2021 3:29 PM

Award-winning musician, composer, and music producer, Chris Querido, is back after a 2-year hiatus. He debuted under the stage name, QUERIDO, in 2019 with a slick synth-pop song "For Tonight" featuring Amy May Roux, and the song raked in hundreds of thousands of streams. Now, two years later,  he's released a new single, "Gemini", produced together with Cape Town-born, New York-based synth-pop songstress, Sulene.

Family Matters: Studying overseas

12 October 2021 2:46 PM

Today we talk about the opportunities that lie in wait thereafter, and specifically, to ponder what options exist for South African students to go and study overseas after matric.  Some won’t even consider it because of the cost – others might be lucky enough to have a second passport that unlocks access more easily.  Some parents might have assumed that the different educational systems are just too incompatible, or that the language barrier will make it impossible.  Today I want to talk about all these challenges and get some straight answers about who should consider studying overseas, what it would realistically cost to do so, and what other pros and cons need to be considered.
Guest: Heidi Sulcas, who has spent years touring international campuses and has acted as an agent for some 300 foreign universities.  

UCT Scrub Run

12 October 2021 2:15 PM

The 4th annual UCT Scrub Run takes place this coming Saturday as part of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. It is a charity initiative organised every year by the UCT Surgical Society to raise funds for the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital. This year the Virtual Peace Run will be supporting the upgrade and expansion of the hospital's new Emergency Centre, and a few of its paediatric surgeons will run together with UCT medical students and doctors, all of them in full medical scrubs. But members of the public are also able to join in to help raise funds for this good cause. And this year, the ambassador for the event, the Western Cape MEC for Health, Nomafrench Mbombo, will be running with them.
We speak to Buhle Dube, a third-year medical student and head of the Community Development at the UCT Surgical Society.

Travel: All systems go for Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

12 October 2021 2:06 PM

The Cape Town Cycle Tour is just 2 days behind us and already the signs are going up for the next big outdoor event – The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. Happening this coming Sunday, it will be the country’s first major marathon of the year and has been given the go-ahead under strict Covid 19 protocols.  To tell us what that means for runners and spectators alike, we're joined on the line by race director Renee Jordaan. 

On the couch: Artist Samurai Farai

12 October 2021 1:55 PM

October is Mental Health Awareness Month, and today I want to catch up with a young local artist who is using his own experience of mental health struggles, to try and help others. His name is Farai Engelbrecht, and he goes by the artist’s moniker of Samurai Farai.  

Music - 50th anniversary of release of "Imagine"

11 October 2021 3:19 PM

This month is the 50th anniversary of the release of former Beatle, John Lennon's iconic album, Imagine, with the title song of the same name.
The best-selling single of his solo career, its lyrics encourage people to imagine a world of peace, a message that still resonates half a century later.
And so does the song.  It has become a timeless global anti-war anthem, and one of the most beloved melodies across all languages, expressing a collective wish for unity and a better future.
At the start of this golden anniversary year, it was re-imagined by German film score composer, Hans Zimmer, and sang during the opening ceremony of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
We speak to Sean Brokenshaw, a broadcaster known as 'the music guru'.

Legal Talk: What to do if a tenant is late on rent

11 October 2021 2:37 PM

On Legal Talk this week we are talking to Marlon Shevelew, director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates, about what a landlord can do if a tenant is late in paying their rent.
  He says there are basically two different attitudes one can take to the problem: a conciliatory view or a litigious one, and which way to go can vary depending on the circumstances.

Restaurant News with Eat Out

11 October 2021 2:08 PM

Dessert spots in Cape Town 
Are South Africans ready for vegan-only fine dining? 

Guest:Tessa Purdon | Head of Content at Food24 and Eat Out

Food - Sushi tasting with Cape Point Vineyard (Chef Kieran Whyte)

11 October 2021 2:00 PM

Cape Point Vineyards is a family-owned, female-driven Vineyard that is uniquely located in Noordhoek on the Cape Peninsula, where it is set rather majestically against the slopes of the famous Chapman’s Peak mountain range and overlooks the nearby Atlantic Ocean – a mere 1,2km’s away. 

Guests
Owner Lizanne van der Spuy  
Executive chef Kieran Whyte 

On the couch: Film director Uga Carlini on Angeliena

11 October 2021 1:50 PM

We celebrate the release of another local movie on Netflix this past weekend.
It’s called Angeliena, and it’s the story of a parking attendant with a big heart and even bigger dreams.  The film was produced by Towerkop Productions and director Uga Carlini joins us in the studio to tell us more about it.

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Manufacturing production rebounds, IMF revises SA economic growth upward to 5%

Business

Residents push to convert abandoned plot where paedophile Gert van Rooyen lived

Local

EWN Highlights

kykNET's campaign shines the spotlight on cyberbullying

12 October 2021 9:02 PM

Bafana Bafana beat Ethiopia 1-0 in front of 2,000 fans

12 October 2021 8:08 PM

Probe into bus crash that claimed 9 lives, injured 60 others under way

12 October 2021 7:40 PM

