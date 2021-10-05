Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust Director David Bellairs on Sunday's upcoming event

Today we talk about the opportunities that lie in wait thereafter, and specifically, to ponder what options exist for South African students to go and study overseas after matric. Some won’t even consider it because of the cost – others might be lucky enough to have a second passport that unlocks access more easily. Some parents might have assumed that the different educational systems are just too incompatible, or that the language barrier will make it impossible. Today I want to talk about all these challenges and get some straight answers about who should consider studying overseas, what it would realistically cost to do so, and what other pros and cons need to be considered.

Guest: Heidi Sulcas, who has spent years touring international campuses and has acted as an agent for some 300 foreign universities.

