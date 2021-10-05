Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust Director David Bellairs on Sunday's upcoming event

The world's largest timed cycle race, the Cape Town Cycle Tour, is taking place this coming Sunday after a hiatus of a year and a half due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, it was the last major event to take place in 2020 before the shutdown and is the first to take place since the easing of restrictions under Level 1. There will be a field of 18 thousand cyclists, mostly South African, and about 850 registered internationals.
To find out more, we speak to Dave Bellairs, director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust.
Award-winning musician, composer, and music producer, Chris Querido, is back after a 2-year hiatus. He debuted under the stage name, QUERIDO, in 2019 with a slick synth-pop song "For Tonight" featuring Amy May Roux, and the song raked in hundreds of thousands of streams. Now, two years later, he's released a new single, "Gemini", produced together with Cape Town-born, New York-based synth-pop songstress, Sulene.
Today we talk about the opportunities that lie in wait thereafter, and specifically, to ponder what options exist for South African students to go and study overseas after matric. Some won’t even consider it because of the cost – others might be lucky enough to have a second passport that unlocks access more easily. Some parents might have assumed that the different educational systems are just too incompatible, or that the language barrier will make it impossible. Today I want to talk about all these challenges and get some straight answers about who should consider studying overseas, what it would realistically cost to do so, and what other pros and cons need to be considered.
Guest: Heidi Sulcas, who has spent years touring international campuses and has acted as an agent for some 300 foreign universities.
The 4th annual UCT Scrub Run takes place this coming Saturday as part of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. It is a charity initiative organised every year by the UCT Surgical Society to raise funds for the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital. This year the Virtual Peace Run will be supporting the upgrade and expansion of the hospital's new Emergency Centre, and a few of its paediatric surgeons will run together with UCT medical students and doctors, all of them in full medical scrubs. But members of the public are also able to join in to help raise funds for this good cause. And this year, the ambassador for the event, the Western Cape MEC for Health, Nomafrench Mbombo, will be running with them.
We speak to Buhle Dube, a third-year medical student and head of the Community Development at the UCT Surgical Society.
The Cape Town Cycle Tour is just 2 days behind us and already the signs are going up for the next big outdoor event – The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. Happening this coming Sunday, it will be the country's first major marathon of the year and has been given the go-ahead under strict Covid 19 protocols. To tell us what that means for runners and spectators alike, we're joined on the line by race director Renee Jordaan.
October is Mental Health Awareness Month, and today I want to catch up with a young local artist who is using his own experience of mental health struggles, to try and help others. His name is Farai Engelbrecht, and he goes by the artist's moniker of Samurai Farai.
This month is the 50th anniversary of the release of former Beatle, John Lennon's iconic album, Imagine, with the title song of the same name.
The best-selling single of his solo career, its lyrics encourage people to imagine a world of peace, a message that still resonates half a century later.
And so does the song. It has become a timeless global anti-war anthem, and one of the most beloved melodies across all languages, expressing a collective wish for unity and a better future.
At the start of this golden anniversary year, it was re-imagined by German film score composer, Hans Zimmer, and sang during the opening ceremony of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
We speak to Sean Brokenshaw, a broadcaster known as 'the music guru'.
On Legal Talk this week we are talking to Marlon Shevelew, director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates, about what a landlord can do if a tenant is late in paying their rent.
He says there are basically two different attitudes one can take to the problem: a conciliatory view or a litigious one, and which way to go can vary depending on the circumstances.
Dessert spots in Cape Town
Are South Africans ready for vegan-only fine dining?
Guest:Tessa Purdon | Head of Content at Food24 and Eat Out
Cape Point Vineyards is a family-owned, female-driven Vineyard that is uniquely located in Noordhoek on the Cape Peninsula, where it is set rather majestically against the slopes of the famous Chapman’s Peak mountain range and overlooks the nearby Atlantic Ocean – a mere 1,2km’s away.
Guests
Owner Lizanne van der Spuy
Executive chef Kieran Whyte
We celebrate the release of another local movie on Netflix this past weekend.
It’s called Angeliena, and it’s the story of a parking attendant with a big heart and even bigger dreams. The film was produced by Towerkop Productions and director Uga Carlini joins us in the studio to tell us more about it.