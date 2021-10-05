The Loeries

Some of the world’s top advertising creatives will be descending on Cape Town later this month, as the city plays host to the annual Loeries Creative Week and the acclaimed Loeries Awards. The event recognises excellence in many forms of advertising and marketing, and this year our own Primedia Broadcasting is delighted to be an official partner on the Radio and Audio category.

As a commercial station, we depend on radio advertising to stay on air – but it can be a love/hate relationship at times because a poorly crafted advert can be an unwelcome interruption, an irritation, or even worse, a reason to switch off. On the other hand, great advertising fits seamlessly into a show, makes listeners smile or laugh or think or take an interest, and most importantly, keeps them tuned in for moe.

We far prefer the latter, which is why we’re joining hand with the Loeries for this important category.



Guest: Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj.