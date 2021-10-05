The Loeries

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:35
Wellness: Food intolerances and allergies, suggested substitutes (World Food Day)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Reabetjoe Mokoko
Today at 08:10
Wildfires - How Safe Are You?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nicky Schmidt - Chairperson at Parkscape
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Fulu Mugovhani
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Fulu Mugovhani - Actress
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: BONJ
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
See full line-up
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey. 15 October 2021 2:15 PM
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing. 15 October 2021 12:51 PM
'If Ministers can be held hostage, how safe are the rest of us?' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali. 15 October 2021 12:26 PM
View all Local
SA’s state of disaster extended by another month - Premier Winde wants a way out Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the ongoing national state of disaster in SA. 15 October 2021 11:26 AM
[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele posted a video online shortly after the hostage drama at St. George’s Hotel in Pretori... 15 October 2021 7:18 AM
At least 56 people arrested after ministers held hostage - NATJoints Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were h... 15 October 2021 1:08 AM
View all Politics
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
Is your Uber driver vaccinated? Company says it's too soon for mandatory jabs Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Uber's Frans Hiemstra about the ride-hailing app's stance on Covid-19 vaccinations. 15 October 2021 12:22 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
View all Business
Aspirin no longer advised to stop first heart attack: US researcher explains Texas University Dept of Internal Medicine's Dr Amit Khera, involved in the research, speaks to John Maytham. 15 October 2021 5:36 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
What to stream this weekend on Netflix, Showmax and Britbox Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 15 October 2021 3:21 PM
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead. 15 October 2021 11:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Aspirin no longer advised to stop first heart attack: US researcher explains Texas University Dept of Internal Medicine's Dr Amit Khera, involved in the research, speaks to John Maytham. 15 October 2021 5:36 PM
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 October 2021 12:57 PM
View all World
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
View all Africa
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
The Loeries

The Loeries

5 October 2021 3:46 PM

Some of the world’s top advertising creatives will be descending on Cape Town later this month, as the city plays host to the annual Loeries Creative Week and the acclaimed Loeries Awards.  The event recognises excellence in many forms of advertising and marketing, and this year our own Primedia Broadcasting is delighted to be an official partner on the Radio and Audio category.
As a commercial station, we depend on radio advertising to stay on air – but it can be a love/hate relationship at times because a poorly crafted advert can be an unwelcome interruption, an irritation, or even worse, a reason to switch off.  On the other hand, great advertising fits seamlessly into a show, makes listeners smile or laugh or think or take an interest, and most importantly, keeps them tuned in for moe.
We far prefer the latter, which is why we’re joining hand with the Loeries for this important category. 

Guest: Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj.


More episodes from Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest on your favourite TV shows

15 October 2021 4:40 PM

Pippa and producer Rafiq share suggestions on what podcast you can listen to and movies you can look forward to. the deputy editor of TVPlus magazine, Craig Falck, joins in to discuss what's happening on television and streaming services.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to stream this weekend on Netflix, Showmax and Britbox

15 October 2021 3:22 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness: 'A word on' Blood Donation

15 October 2021 2:58 PM

Dr. Caroline Hilton joins Pippa for an in-depth about blood donation and some of the misconceptions around the process, as well the ins and outs of how blood products are used in medical care. She is the Head of the Medical Division at the Western Cape Blood Service.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Club: Sara Nisha Adams

15 October 2021 1:56 PM

Guest: Novelist Sara Nisha Adams.  She is a writer and editor who lives in London, having grown up with Indian and English parents.  Her debut novel The Reading List has just been published by Harper Collins and is partly a story about dealing with grief and learning to live again after profound loss.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Perfect imperfection with Wonki Ware

15 October 2021 1:37 PM

Joining Pippa on the virtual couch today is a George businesswoman Dianne Marshall who went from making pottery as a hobby to seeing her gorgeous platters and bowls gracing the tables of international cooking stars like Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eyes 2 Eyes Charity

14 October 2021 3:16 PM

Guest: Amanda Seccombe | Founder of Eyes 2 Eyes

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life Hacks: How the sighted can help the blind to "see"

14 October 2021 2:40 PM

Guests
Carter Mcgrath | Community manager for the app Be My Eyes
Terry Winship

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shining the spotlight on 'eye care'

14 October 2021 2:08 PM

Not only is today World Sight Day, but we’re also in the middle of Eyecare Awareness Month, so we thought we’d make space today to have a conversation about protecting our eyesight and keeping it as acute as possible for as long as possible. 

Joining Pippa on the line to chat about eyecare and tackle any questions you may have around the topic, is Andy Muir, who is an optometrist based in Knysna. Andy qualified at what was then the Wits Technikon School of Optometry, now part of the University of Johannesburg, and has continued to further his studies throughout his career. He has been admitted as a member of the British College of Optometrists and has served as a Director of the South African Optometric Association. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with blind adventurer Christopher Venter

14 October 2021 1:38 PM

It’s such a pleasure today to catch up with blind adventurer Christopher Venter.
We first met up with him in 2018 when he published his first book about his adventures as a trans-continental traveller who wouldn’t let the loss of his sight keep him from exploring the world.  Since his initial antics on the back of a scooter, he has gone on to tackle all kinds of new challenges and adventures, defying expectations and refusing to allow his visual impairment to hold him back from living life to the fullest. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Luggage damaged in airline transit

13 October 2021 4:23 PM

In our weekly consumer talk with Wendy Knowler, we give an update on the news from the National Consumer Commission about the apple juice recall, speak about luggage damaged in airline transit, including with listener Kayla-Ann Osborn, whose baby car seat was damaged during a flight. We also speak to Trudie Broekmann, an attorney specialising in consumer law at Trudie Broekman Attorneys in Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Children aged between 12 and 17 can join vaccination queue from 20 October

Local

[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage

Politics

Western Cape vax stats: 43% of adults partially vaccinated and 31% fully jabbed

Local

EWN Highlights

King Mswati III: Protesters using Eswatini children for 'devilish motives'

15 October 2021 7:52 PM

PP: Tshwane may have irregularly billed residents for water, power

15 October 2021 7:43 PM

Creecy wants to narrow emissions gap with new 2030 climate targets

15 October 2021 7:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA