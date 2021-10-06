Car Talk: Reviewing Toyota Land Cruiser 300

News
Pippa and producer Rafiq share suggestions on what podcast you can listen to and movies you can look forward to. the deputy editor of TVPlus magazine, Craig Falck, joins in to discuss what's happening on television and streaming services.
Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine.
Dr. Caroline Hilton joins Pippa for an in-depth about blood donation and some of the misconceptions around the process, as well the ins and outs of how blood products are used in medical care. She is the Head of the Medical Division at the Western Cape Blood Service.
Guest: Novelist Sara Nisha Adams. She is a writer and editor who lives in London, having grown up with Indian and English parents. Her debut novel The Reading List has just been published by Harper Collins and is partly a story about dealing with grief and learning to live again after profound loss.
Joining Pippa on the virtual couch today is a George businesswoman Dianne Marshall who went from making pottery as a hobby to seeing her gorgeous platters and bowls gracing the tables of international cooking stars like Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver.
Guest: Amanda Seccombe | Founder of Eyes 2 Eyes
Guests
Carter Mcgrath | Community manager for the app Be My Eyes
Terry Winship
Not only is today World Sight Day, but we’re also in the middle of Eyecare Awareness Month, so we thought we’d make space today to have a conversation about protecting our eyesight and keeping it as acute as possible for as long as possible.
Joining Pippa on the line to chat about eyecare and tackle any questions you may have around the topic, is Andy Muir, who is an optometrist based in Knysna. Andy qualified at what was then the Wits Technikon School of Optometry, now part of the University of Johannesburg, and has continued to further his studies throughout his career. He has been admitted as a member of the British College of Optometrists and has served as a Director of the South African Optometric Association.
It’s such a pleasure today to catch up with blind adventurer Christopher Venter.
We first met up with him in 2018 when he published his first book about his adventures as a trans-continental traveller who wouldn’t let the loss of his sight keep him from exploring the world. Since his initial antics on the back of a scooter, he has gone on to tackle all kinds of new challenges and adventures, defying expectations and refusing to allow his visual impairment to hold him back from living life to the fullest.
In our weekly consumer talk with Wendy Knowler, we give an update on the news from the National Consumer Commission about the apple juice recall, speak about luggage damaged in airline transit, including with listener Kayla-Ann Osborn, whose baby car seat was damaged during a flight. We also speak to Trudie Broekmann, an attorney specialising in consumer law at Trudie Broekman Attorneys in Cape Town.