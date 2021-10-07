Music with Sam Ndlovu

Celebrated vocalist and instrumentalist, Sam Ndlovu, is probably best known as part of the iconic Afro-fusion band, Stimela, which was founded during the 1970s by the late Ray Phiri.

The group has not been very active since about 2019, but in May of this year, Sam returned to the music scene with his first solo single, La Bhembe.

And a 4-track EP, Carry On, came out last Friday, which also features his second single, Ngomgqibelo.

Born in Mpumalanga, he discovered his love for music at a young age and by the time he was in his mid-teens, he'd already started his own band.

In the late 1990s, he had a group called Black Chain which performed at various festivals, often sharing a stage with Stimela.

Then in 2010, Ray Phiri contacted him and asked him to join the band. And the rest is history as they say.

