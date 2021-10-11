Food - Sushi tasting with Cape Point Vineyard (Chef Kieran Whyte)

Cape Point Vineyards is a family-owned, female-driven Vineyard that is uniquely located in Noordhoek on the Cape Peninsula, where it is set rather majestically against the slopes of the famous Chapman’s Peak mountain range and overlooks the nearby Atlantic Ocean – a mere 1,2km’s away.
Guests
Owner Lizanne van der Spuy
Executive chef Kieran Whyte
In today's music segment, we feature the sounds of South African singer and songwriter Hilton Mandela Andries. This 37-year-old artist from Cloetesville in Stellenbosch started singing from the age of 3 years old and has been singing professionally for the past 15 years. Hilton harnessed his musical talents by singing at Sunday school performances as well as in the school choirs. After matriculating in 2002, he studied Environmental Health at CPUT, and during his second year of studies, he decided instead to pursue a career in the entertainment industry full-time, after being called for an audition. Almost 20 years later, Hilton performing and writing music, having recently also released his latest single Móre Sal Die Son Weer Skyn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
There’s lots of confusion and consternation on the back of a government announcement that the switchover to digital television transmission WILL happen in early 2022. Will this deadline actually be met after so many others were missed? What does it mean for viewers? And who needs to invest in what kind of tech to support it? For a Dummies Guide to Digital Migration we're joined by the Editor-at-Large at MyBroadband.co.zaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Horticulturist at Old Nectar Gardens in StellenboschLISTEN TO PODCAST
Last Thursday was World Sight Day, and we dedicated the entire show to the topic. And the feedback we received from many of the listeners was the difficulty of receiving treatment and general eye care in this country. It seems to be a global problem though, as statistics suggest that more than a billion people worldwide do not have access to eye care services and that here in South Africa there are literally thousands of people who are needlessly going blind because they haven’t had access to good preventative screening and care services.
So we reached out to the Western Cape Health Department to give us a better understanding of why we have such a backlog, and what they're doing to address the issue.
Guests
Dr. David Steven | An ophthalmologist and heads up the Eye Clinic at the Eerste River Hospital
Dr. Bayanda Mbambisa | The president of the Ophthalmology Society of South Africa.
Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Jeremy Rothon | Accredited Senior Gemologist of Kenilworth based The Gem Lab
Annette Devenish | Co-Owner at Infection Protection Products
News
Predictions around fuel price – AA warning us all to brace of catastrophic increases in November?
• Petrol up by 99c per litre?
• Diesel and paraffin up by R1.42 per litre?
• Largest monthly increase in history?
• Petrol price might top R20 per litre by end of the year
• Brent crude over $85 per barrel
GUEST: Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars. co. za
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The 2021 Absa Cape Epic is finally here! 8 days… of rugged, scenic, and uncharted territories. Over 600 kilometres of cycling. It’s the race that measures all – from the bank that banks on you to conquer it all! And Liezel Van Der Westhuizen has all the backbreaking and bone-rattling updates you want.LISTEN TO PODCAST
It's just 12 days until the Local Government Elections, which are due to take place on the 1st of November. As we've been on this show over the last few weeks, we're touching base with our Eyewitness News Reporters who have been on the ground, listening to the demands of community members and listening to the promises of politicians.
Today, we find out more about a township in the south Peninsula, Masiphumelele. Situated about 20km out of the city centre, the township is located near the neighboring communities of Kommetjie, Capri Village, and Noordhoek,
For many Capetonians, the only time they hear about Masiphumelele is in news bulletins, when a fire rips through the informal settlement, displacing thousands of people.
To find out more, we’re joined by EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm.
In today's music segment we feature the music of Joburg-born musician Ben Dey.
If you're familiar with his music, you'll know that he's the frontman of the Cape Town-based afro/indie pop-rock band, Ben Dey and the Concrete Lions which he co-founded back in 2015
Dey is soon to release his 10-track solo debut album, titled InFlow. But in the lead up to that, he's dropped a single to whet your appetite.
Dey's paid tribute to Bob Marley, by doing a cover of the reggae music legend’s song Natural Mystic.