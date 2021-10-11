Music - 50th anniversary of release of "Imagine"

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch - EWN Local Government Elections focus (Masiphumelele)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:35
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Claudine Shiels
Today at 15:40
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Haywood - Editor of Maverick Citizen at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
SA’s Rogz bags award at 2021 Animalis World Branding Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Irené (I-RE-NAY) Raubenheimer
Today at 17:37
English novelist Jeffery Archer talks new book 'Over My Dead Body'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'CT water pollution worsening, upgrades to expand sewage capacity long overdue' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto to Milnerton enviro activist Caroline Marx and the Good Party's Brett Herron about water and sanitat... 20 October 2021 11:10 AM
Meet Verline Leo, indy ward 60 candidate (Athlone, Crawford, Mowbray, Rndbsch E) Refilwe Moloto interviews Verline Leo, an independent ward 60 candidate at One Movement for Cape Town. 20 October 2021 9:10 AM
Here's why your packet of potato crisps is in short supply, and prices may spike Nic Messaris speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the reasons behind the supply shortage possible price hike. 20 October 2021 6:42 AM
View all Local
'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'. 19 October 2021 7:54 PM
DA is disingenuous and doesn't have a track record of governing well - Croucamp CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to columnist and political commentator Dr. Piet Croucamp about the state of SA's opposition parti... 19 October 2021 12:26 PM
'If we get 90% of over 50s vaccinated, we won't have a fourth wave of deaths' John Maytham speaks to Jonny Myers, Emeritus Professor in Public Health Medicine, at the University of Cape Town. 19 October 2021 8:40 AM
View all Politics
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
Covid pandemic results in loss of R2.6bn for Acsa - only its second in 28 years Mpumi Mpofu (Airports Company South Africa CEO) tells The Money Show when closed parts of terminal buildings will be re-opened. 19 October 2021 6:46 PM
View all Business
Understanding dyslexia - difficulty mapping speech sounds to words and meaning Pippa Hudson speaks to Kalie Naidoo, a clinical psychologist at the Bellavista Remedial School about the condition. 19 October 2021 3:35 PM
Is video animation your dream? Free training offered by triggerfish online Triggerfish Academy CEO Colin Payne chats to Refilwe Moloto about the wonderful opportunities for young people wanting to enter th... 19 October 2021 12:39 PM
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
View all Sport
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Is new Covid-19 Delta descendant AY.4.2 more infectious than original? Director of the UCL Genetics Institute at the University College London Professor Francois Balloux speaks to John Maytham. 20 October 2021 11:25 AM
Poop from plane splatters man in garden: 'A horrible, horrible experience!' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 20 October 2021 11:04 AM
The world is running out of everything Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 October 2021 10:14 AM
View all World
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 18 October 2021 2:03 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
View all Africa
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Music - 50th anniversary of release of "Imagine"

Music - 50th anniversary of release of "Imagine"

11 October 2021 3:19 PM

This month is the 50th anniversary of the release of former Beatle, John Lennon's iconic album, Imagine, with the title song of the same name.
The best-selling single of his solo career, its lyrics encourage people to imagine a world of peace, a message that still resonates half a century later.
And so does the song.  It has become a timeless global anti-war anthem, and one of the most beloved melodies across all languages, expressing a collective wish for unity and a better future.
At the start of this golden anniversary year, it was re-imagined by German film score composer, Hans Zimmer, and sang during the opening ceremony of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
We speak to Sean Brokenshaw, a broadcaster known as 'the music guru'.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with Ben Dey

19 October 2021 3:08 PM

In today's music segment we feature the music of Joburg-born musician Ben Dey.
 If you're familiar with his music, you'll know that he's the frontman of the Cape Town-based afro/indie pop-rock band, Ben Dey and the Concrete Lions which he co-founded back in 2015
Dey is soon to release his 10-track solo debut album, titled InFlow. But in the lead up to that, he's dropped a single to whet your appetite.
Dey's paid tribute to Bob Marley, by doing a cover of the reggae music legend’s song Natural Mystic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA International Ballet Competition kicks off on WORLD BALLET DAY with record number of entrants

19 October 2021 2:56 PM

The 8th South African Ballet International Ballet Competition kicks off at the Artscape today. This year's competition will see 180 dancers, the highest number of entrants to date performing in front of an outstanding panel of judges. representing some of the world’s best ballet companies, academies, and training institutions from all six continents across the globe.
Prizes include access to summer intensive programmes, internships, and scholarships. A new Novice category has also been introduced for entrants aged 6 to 8 years of age, from Africa only.
South Africa International Ballet Competition founder and CEO. Dirk Bardenhorst joins us on the line for more.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Dyslexia awareness

19 October 2021 2:40 PM

October is Dyslexia Awareness Month, and in our Family Matters segment today I want to focus on what this learning disorder involves and what kind of challenges it poses, both at school and later in life. Famous dyslexics include Albert Einstein, Richard Branson, Tom Cruise, John Lennon, Stephen Spielberg, Jamie Oliver, Whoopi Goldberg, John F Kennedy.

 Joining Pippa on the line from Johannesburg is Kalie Naidoo, a clinical psychologist who works at Bellavista S.H.A.R.E, which is the educational resource centre of the Bellavista remedial School.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel: Best of Joburg with the Good things Guy

19 October 2021 2:07 PM

When we think of local travel many of us think of either beach or bush, or perhaps some time in the mountains.  Joburg is a place we tend to associate with business travel - the Big Smoke, fast, furious, and unfriendly to lost Capetonians who don’t know how to get around. But there is more to the city than meets the eye. And with international travel still limited by the pandemic, today we thought we’d share some insight into fun things to do in the city of Gold, with a bit of help from someone who makes a habit of finding the best in everything.
That's writer, speaker, and expert purveyor of Random Acts of Kindness, the Good Things Guy Brent Lindeque.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: NSR volunteer wins international award

19 October 2021 1:39 PM

Guest: Patrick van Eyssen | Has been a volunteer with our own NSRI for the past 50 years 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Election special votes on 30 or31 October 2021

19 October 2021 1:32 PM

A special vote allows people who cannot, for some reason vote on the designated voting day, which happens to be on Monday 1 November this year.  Eligible voters, who are unable to travel to the voting station and have successfully applied for a special vote will be visited at their places of residence or confinement on 30 or 31 October 2021.

Guest:Michael Hendrickse | IEC spokesperson in the Western Cape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Christiaan Baartman

18 October 2021 3:13 PM

In today's music segment we feature the sounds of Afrikaans musician Christiaan Baartman. His latest single STOF is accompanied by a special music video, highlighting the plight of South African rhinos. The video was shot on location in a Rhino Sanctuary, that specializes in the rehabilitation and protection of rhinos that were affected by poaching
Baartman is hoping his efforts and the music video will help a local NPO called Food for Rhino's, which assists the endangered animals.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk: Mediation

18 October 2021 2:56 PM

In Legal Talk today we want to focus on the role of mediation. Since the middle of last year, it has been part of the standard rules of practice in South Africa that a lawyer must first attempt mediation between parties before bringing a case to court – and yet this is not what has been happening in practice.
To explain why and talk about the role of mediation, Pippa is joined on the line Veeresh Shrikison who is a family later based in Gauteng and a trained mediator. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FOOD: New cookbook from the Foodies Facebook group

18 October 2021 2:24 PM

In the second part of our food segment today, we want to introduce you to one of the country’s most popular online cooking groups and to the new cookbook they’ve just released.  The group is called Foodies of South Africa and it has over 180 000 members on Facebook, from diverse regional and cultural backgrounds. What they all have in common is a love of cooking or a desire to connect with others through the medium of food. 
The new book is called Kitchen Shortcuts – Recipes for smarter cooking and it’s a treasure trove of quick-fix recipes that contain minimal ingredients, easy to follow instructions and a solution for everything from family dinners to breakfasts, baking, snacks and sweet treats.
Joining Pippa on the line is Cassidy Nydahl one of the co-authors of the book. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant News with Eat Out

18 October 2021 2:09 PM

Stories
New coffee shop in Bree St 
Anchovies, love or hate? 
Kowse Indian pasta  

Guest: Lauren Goldman | Commissioning and Commercial Editor of Eat Out and Food24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Here's why your packet of potato crisps is in short supply, and prices may spike

Local Business Lifestyle

The world is running out of everything

Business World

'If we get 90% of over 50s vaccinated, we won't have a fourth wave of deaths'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

At least 10 suburbs in Joburg south still without power after substation fire

20 October 2021 10:46 AM

Knysna Elephant Park staff in mourning after guide killed by elephant

20 October 2021 10:29 AM

Israel reports subvariant of Delta coronavirus strain

20 October 2021 10:11 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA